UP police send legal notice to Twitter India head, others





Ghaziabad police have sent legal notices to the Indian leader on Twitter and others accused of distributing a viral video of an elderly Muslim being attacked in Loni, Ghaziabad with the aim of “provoking municipal unrest”. Notices were sent by mail. Twitter India (MD) Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been called to the Loni Border Police Station. He was also asked to register his statement within seven days. The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday recorded a FIR on the station against Twitter, journalists and two Congressional leaders for distributing the video. Read also: Twitter loses legal damages for non-compliance with new IT rules “There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni when a man broke and his beard was cut off. The following subjects – The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Slaman Nizami – – without checked the fact, started giving municipal colors to the incident on Twitter, “claimed Ghaziabad Police at FIR. Delhi police on Thursday had received a complaint against actor Swara Bhasker, Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari and others over the same issue. However, a new FIR has not yet been registered. Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi, 72, was killed by six people on June 5th. The old man was beaten by the attackers who cut his chin and forced him to sing “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Shri Ram”. The video of the attack went viral on social media a few days later and was shared by many. Read also: 30-year-old Indian woman killed in rocket attack by Palestinian militants in Israel The elderly Muslim filed a FIR against unidentified persons on June 7. The victim was accompanied by local Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi. He also took part in a Facebook Live later, where the elderly man claimed that he was not only beaten by the attackers but also forced to sing “Jai Shri Ram”. Meanwhile, police have so far arrested nine people accused of beating the old man. Of those, two were given bail on Thursday.







