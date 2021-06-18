International
Poots made monumental mistakes, says former DUP MP
A former special adviser to Arlene Foster has accused Edwin Poots of making monumental mistakes in the 24 hours before his resignation.
Mr Poots resigned after just three weeks as head of the DUP, amid party anger over a UK government promise to give Sinn Finn a major concession to Irish-language laws.
Emma Little Pengelly, a former DUP MP and adviser to Mr Poots predecessor Arlene Foster, said he had failed to demonstrate the necessary leadership.
She told BBC NIs The View: Edwin was clearly very, very eager to take the lead, there were many in the party unhappy with the way it was done.
It was then submitted to him to demonstrate why he felt needed.
What were the changes he thought should happen?
However, over the last two weeks we have not seen that for example regarding North-South relations, the protocol and of course what has happened in the last 24 hours.
She added: What has happened in the last 24 hours, last night and today seems to have been monumental mistakes.
Another former adviser to Ms Foster, Lee Reynolds, said Mr Poots should have known that the UK government ‘s decision to pass laws in the Irish language would not be acceptable to the DUP.
He told BBC Newsnight: When I heard about it last night, I was sitting here going This is not going to fly.
It makes no sense for people to enter a room agreeing on something that every man on the street might have said would have died upon arrival.
He said Mr Poots did not have the political goodwill to survive the deal.
The simple reality is that there are always compromises in any deal. And you need political capital and you need good political will to deliver what he said.
This is just one central reality in Northern Ireland politics in 2021.
The protocol and its influences have emptied political goodwill. It has cleared the unionist capital bank account to spend on this, and this is a fundamental problem.
The new leader
Mr Poots stepped down as DUP leader Thursday night after losing his party support less than five weeks after being elected to replace Arlene Foster.
In a statement Mr Poots said he had asked the party chairman to start an electoral process within the party to allow a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.
The party has asked me to stay in office until my successor is elected, he said. This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the mayor my determination to do everything I can to ensure that trade unionism and Northern Ireland are able to move forward in a stronger country.
It is unclear what the consequences may be for Paul Givan, his close ally whom he appointed as the First Minister of Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Poots was narrowly elected as DUP leader on May 14 following the first party leadership election. He was the shortest DUP leader ever, officially lasting only 21 days in office.
Earlier he faced an internal revolt from his party over the time of his appointment to Mr Givan as the First Minister of the North.
In the early hours of Thursday, Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis brokered a compromise agreement to overcome the blockade of appointments to the posts of First and First Deputy Secretary. A failure to fill the posts by Monday could have brought the Northern Assembly.
The UK Government agreed to intervene and legislate on the Irish language and other cultural provisions agreed in the New Decade 2020, the New Access agreement in October if Stormont did not do so by then, satisfying requests from Sinn Fin and the other four North parties.
Sinn Fin announced he would proceed with the appointment of a First Deputy Minister and Mr Poots on Thursday morning said he intended to appoint Mr Givan as soon as possible.
However, he faced an internal revolt from colleagues and seven from the parties eight deputies, whom he wrote to expressing their concern. They asked him to wait and explain the basis of your agreement to appoint a First Minister before taking any further steps.
At a bruised meeting held shortly afterwards, at least 20 of the members of the Assembly of parties voted against the forthcoming appointment. It is understood that Mr Poots and Mr Givan were not present for the vote as they had already left to go to the Assembly room for the appointment process.
Mr Givan was due to attend a North-South Ministerial Council meeting in Armagh today, in his first official engagement in the role, but the meeting was canceled last night.
Given the political developments in Northern Ireland today, tomorrow the Plenary Meeting of the NSMC has been postponed at the request of the North side, the government said in a statement. – NO additional reporting
