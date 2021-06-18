Fact-checking: No, US did not designate former ICC prosecutor Bensouda a terrorist

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Francis Tolentino on Thursday claimed that former International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was designated a terrorist by the United States.

Tolentino, an administration senator, said this as he raised concerns about Bensouda’s “official credibility” in seeking an investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings in the government’s “war on drugs.”

“We should note that Madame Bensouda was previously included in the US government’s SDN (specially designated) list under President Trump,” Tolentino said in a statement on the Senate website.

“Besouda [sic] “a US-designated ‘terrorist’ was seen as a threat to U.S. national security and foreign and economic policies.”

While it is true that The Trump administration imposed sanctions in Bensouda and ICC chief of jurisdiction Phakiso Mochochoko, including them on the Treasury Department’s list of specially designated nationals, court officials were never designated by the U.S. government as terrorists.

It was a move that Bensouda was quoted by the Associated Press as calling “a dangerous precedent for an international rule-based system.”

The sanctions were reinstated by the Biden administration in April.

The inclusion of Bensouda and Mochochoko on the SDN list means that their assets in the US were frozen and US persons “generally banned from dealing with them”, as described by the US Treasury Department

Sanctions are usually imposed on “individuals and companies owned or controlled by, or acting for or on behalf of target countries” as well as “groups and entities, such as terrorists and drug traffickers identified in programs that are not specific for the country. “

Terrorist designation, however, requires one special process by the U.S. Department of State under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“How can she during her term conduct an objective investigation when some members of the international community considered her as persona non grata for terrorist connections?” Tolentino also said.

Bensouda sought permission to open an investigation into the “drug war” in the Philippines a day before her term as ICC prosecutor expired. Any investigation, if authorized, would be conducted by her successor, British lawyer Karim Khan.

“Many questions will have to be answered first if a retired prosecutor can still recommend the prosecution of a head of state to a non-signatory to the Treaty of Rome,” the senator also said.

It should be noted that Bensouda requested an investigation – not a prosecution – while she was still an ICC prosecutor.

Sanctions by the Trump administration are lifted

Senior Trump administration diplomat Michael Pompeo announced sanctions against Bensouda and Mochochoko in November 2020 over the court’s investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan.

Pompeo at the time called the ICC “a completely broken and corrupt institution,” and stressed that the US has never been part of the tribunal. “We will not tolerate his illegal attempts to subjugate Americans under its jurisdiction,” he said at the time.

The United States also protested the ICC investigation into alleged crimes committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories. Israel is a close ally of the US and receives billions of dollars in military aid from the global superpower each year.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that the lifting of sanctions on ICC staff reflects “the Biden administration’s assessment that the measures taken were inappropriate and ineffective.”

Blinked added that the US continues to “strongly disagree” with the ICC investigations into alleged crimes committed in Afghanistan and the Palestinian Territories and maintains its opposition “to the Court’s efforts to establish jurisdiction over non-State personnel such as The United States and Israel. “

“We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases will be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process than through the imposition of sanctions.”

The Philippines withdrew from the ICC based in The Hague, the only permanent war crimes tribunal in the world, in 2019 but Bensouda at the time said the tribunal could still investigate crimes committed while the country was still a member.

Malacañang has vowed not to co-operate with any “drug war” investigation launched by the ICC and has criticized Bensouda’s request for an investigation as “legally wrong” and “politically motivated”. – with a report from STAR