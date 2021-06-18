Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Reviews Progress of New “Nadu Nedu” Education Policy





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amravati: Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Nadu Nedu’s work at Anganwadi Schools and Centers and instructed officials to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the New Education Policy. During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that not a single employee will be fired from Anganwadi schools and centers and no center has been closed and added that changes are being made to the education system after taking over these two factors into consideration. “There should be two types of schools, of which one school consisting of PP1, PP2, preparatory class, Class-1 and Class-2, should be within one kilometer distance from students and others from Class-3 to Class “-10, should be at a distance of three kilometers from the students,” said the Prime Minister. He said the main purpose of education policy is to maintain a rational teacher-student ratio and added that it is not appropriate to have a teacher for four students or a single teacher for a large number of students. “The approach of a single teacher teaching all subjects is also incorrect,” he said. The Prime Minister said that it is important to keep the ratio of student teachers to foundation courses as mental development is essential for children under the age of eight and their skills need to be improved. “It is not appropriate to place all classes in one place,” he said, adding that no one should find fault with the curriculum at a distance of three kilometers from students. The government’s goal is to provide quality education, quality teaching and infrastructure. quality according to the National Education Plan, “Reddy said, adding that state education policy should be in line with it. The prime minister said the government expects to learn English, trying to provide quality education to children and spending big money on the same. He said to raise awareness among teachers, public representatives and others about the new education policy and instructed officials to clarify their doubts. Examining Nadu Nedu, the Prime Minister asked the officers to prepare an action plan to complete Nadu Nedu’s work at the Anganwadi centers within two years. “The concept of primary schools was introduced by the central government and everyone should attend it. There are 18 subjects up to the 5th grade and the SGT teacher can not handle them and a separate teacher is needed for each subject. Buy land for schools that do not have a playground under the Nadu Nadu scheme and prepare an action plan to provide additional clothing and footwear under the Vidya Kanuka scheme Strengthen laboratories and libraries in schools and provide better online facilities in school libraries, he added. Minister of Education Adimulapu Suresh, Minister of Women and Children’s Welfare Thaneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary of School Education Buditi Rajashekar and other officials were present.

