COVID-19 destroys picnic sites around the globe





International Picnic Day 2021: Picnic has been known to bring people closer and strengthen family and friendship ties

Picnic in Audubon Park, New Orleans. Eira Tansey / Wikimedia Commons

International Picnic Day is celebrated on June 18 globally. There is nothing like a hearty meal and good company between nature. With this goal of encouraging people to have picnics, International Picnic Day was created. Holiday is a fictional holiday that aims to fill us with a new strength and joy in life otherwise humdrum. Picnics are not just a popular outdoor activity, it is beginning to be perceived as a beautiful, fun-filled occasion. Although historically nothing much is known about the origin of this day, actually commemorating International Picnic Day would be a great way to celebrate life. It is believed that somewhere at the end of the French Revolution and the Victorian period this picnic tradition was established. word picnic according to the Cambridge Dictionary, means a case where you have an informal meal with sandwiches or food, outside. The word picnic came from the French word pique-nique andwas was used to describe a gang of people bringing their drinks (wine) while they were falling in a restaurant for dinner. Initially, it was associated with the idea of ​​a meal to which everyone contributed. Praying in the beautiful sun with your loved ones, enjoying a good meal (prepared jointly by the members), enjoying a picturesque beauty in the lap of lush green nature, in a park by a lake or stream, is so ideal of how a picnic takes place. It is usually intended for lunch or dinner. People in the northern hemisphere spend the day outside while in the southern hemisphere, the first Monday of August is observed in a similar way. Speaking of historical facts, of Guinness Book of World Recordsdocumented that Lisbon, Portugal held the largest picnic in the world on June 20, 2009. The picnic made up about 22,000 people a large gathering. The Importance of International Picnic Day The introduction of International Picnic Day is actually a beautiful reminder for all of us to stop for a moment and enjoy life. With hectic daily life, we tend to become a little mechanic and allow stress to get us better. This is where taking the occasional, much needed vacation in the form of a picnic is absolutely the best thing to do. The word picnic itself echoes in so much joy and happiness among people. It’s a great way to spend time with family, friends, relatives and unwind. The picnic has been known to bring people closer and strengthen family and friendship ties. It is simply a wonderful opportunity to be happy and spread cheers. Although currently with COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor activities are a non-complete, we can still celebrate the spirit of fun, entertainment, which picnic embodies with virtual calls, good food, online games, a hearty laugh, good music with it our loved ones.

