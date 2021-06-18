Singapore is slowing down the reopening rate for concerns about virus groups





Singapore has decided to lower the reopening opening, allowing people to dine in restaurants and go to gyms – albeit in smaller groups – as the number of Covid-19 cases has increased in recent days. The government announced on Friday that from June 21, such high-risk activities could resume in group size until two people, instead of until five as previously warned. This number is likely to increase to until five people by mid-July, excluding any spread events or large groups. “I would say there are two schools of thought,” Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told a news conference. “One school of thought is that we should postpone reopening to a very late date until we have cases that are close to zero continuously for many days. But that is, in fact very difficult to achieve, and it may not even be possible to do given how transmissible the delta variant is. “ “We want to continue our reopening with more confidence, but our vaccination levels are currently not high enough to provide enough protection,” Wong added. On Thursday, the city-state saw 20 community cases, by itself four on June 10 when she announced a partial relaxation of the blockade-like restrictions that had been in place since mid-May. People were allowed to meet in social groups with five people out of two on Monday, while the operational capacity of attractions, events and cruises increased to 50% from 25%. Work from home will continue to remain predetermined, the government said. While officials said they no longer aim to reduce infections to zero, the decision to maintain relatively strict rules for at least another month even though over half the population had a vaccine dose reflects a continued conservative approach to curbing – a which risks leaving the city-state behind as major western economies compete to reopen. Growing uncertainty Singapore sees an increase in cases after partial relief Source: Singapore Ministry of Health

Senior officials have said that mass vaccination is essential to allow the Southeast Asian shopping mall to reopen more fully, although they have not made clear what level of inoculation is required before relief occurs. Singapore is under increasing pressure to move away from the strict control approach that has helped some countries eliminate the virus but leaves them increasingly isolated. “Once we have achieved a high level of vaccination, we will be able to further reopen our economy, adjust our border measures and allow more community activities to resume,” said Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade and Industry. The country aims to get two-thirds of residents their first dose by early July, provided supplies arrive as planned. As of June 14, almost half of Singaporeans have received them first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health, and about 35% of the population is now fully vaccinated. – With the help of Niluksi Koswanage, Melissa Cheok, Kwan Wei Kevin Tan and Rachel Chang Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos