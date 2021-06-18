Caroline Crouch: Greek man admits to killing British woman

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, initially told police his partner was killed by robbers who had tied him up in their home (Photo: Instagram / Athena)

The Greek husband of a young British mother has confessed to killing her when she threatened to leave him just weeks after he claimed she died during a brutal invasion of the couple home.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, initially told police his partner was killed by robbers who had tied him up at their home on the affluent suburb of Glyka Nera, near Athens, in the early hours of May 11th.

But on Thursday evening he admitted to strangling Caroline Crouch, 20, after detectives found smartwatch data contradicting his initial testimony that he had been tied up and locked up by three assailants.

He told police in his statement: That night we were fighting early. At one point she threw the baby in the crib and told me to leave the house.

I lost my temper, suffocated him with a pillow. hen I did the robbery.

His confession followed a six-hour interrogation Thursday by Greek police.

When confronted with the evidence he confessed, said Apostolos Skrekas, a police spokesman.

Babis Anagnostopoulos tells Greek TV how armed robbers aimed a gun at his babies’ heads

The tracker disputed his initial testimony that he had sunk into the rope and was locked up by three assailants. Instead, what we found was that he was moving around the house, going from the attic to the basement.

Skrekas declined to comment on whether the man had acted on his own or had hired associates.

He said the motive the man cited for killing his wife was that she had threatened to leave him hours earlier.

The shocking confession concludes a month-long investigation into what detectives had called a near-perfect murder due to a lack of evidence left at the scene.

Questions arose when a fitness tracker linked to Carolina’s wrist revealed that her heartbeat had lined up at least an hour before the dawn attack that Anagnostopoulos had invented as a cover story.



He claimed he acted angry at a time of crisis with his wife, Skrekas said. He explained in full detail how he strangled the victim.

Anagnostopoulos initially told police he was tied up by three robbers who broke into their home in the early hours, put a gun to the head of his children, strangled his wife and killed his dog, and then fled. with 10,000 in cash and 30,000 in jewelery.

The pilot said he was unable to get a clear view of the attackers because they had covered his face and neck with adhesive tape, leaving him unconscious due to lack of oxygen.

He said his wife had been upstairs at the time of the attack, caring for the baby.



The nature of her death shocked Greece, which has a relatively low crime rate compared to the rest of Europe, and prompted the government to offer a ransom of 300,000.

Crouch, a university student, spent most of her life in Greece. She moved to Alonissos with her mother Susan Dela Cuesta and father David Crouch, 78, when she was eight years old.

Shortly after her death, the island’s shops, bars and restaurants closed as its 2,000 inhabitants decided to rest in a cemetery on top of a hill overlooking the Aegean.

During her funeral in Alonissos in May, Anagnostopoulos took their daughter Lydia to her mothers coffin and placed a flower on her body before telling the congregation how worried she was that their child would grow up without her beautiful mother.

