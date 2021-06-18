The island-like structure seen on Google Maps near the troubled Kerala coast experts. Is it sludge or new formation?

Is it an island off the coast of Kerala? A new bean-like structure in the water off the west coast of India near Kerala has surprised many after appearing on Google Maps.

The island-like structure was not discernible in the Arabian Sea, reported The News Minute, which quoted officials from the University of Kerala Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). Experts will now investigate whether the new phenomenon is an underwater structure that has gone unnoticed to date.

The new discovery on Google Maps has confused many, including experts, after Chellanam Karshika Tourism Development Company wrote a letter to KUFOS, reported TNM.

The Google Maps image shows the structure just off the coast of Kerala. It is about half the size of Kochi and can be about 7 km off the coast.

KUFOS Vice Chancellor K Riji John has said that only further investigation can reveal the nature of the structure whether it is sand, land or an underwater island.

John has also said that local fishermen have raised suspicions that this may be the result of clearing at Cochin Port. This could also be an opportunity that the authorities will investigate.

Meanwhile, Tourism Development Association Chellanam Karshika has said that this structure has been observed over the last four years and has not changed in size.