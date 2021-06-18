Dinner is allowed from June 21, but only in groups of 2, as S’pore decides on the calibrated opening Covid-19, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Dinner may resume from next Monday (June 21st), but in groups of two instead of five as previously announced, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (June 18th).

The group’s border will be raised to five by mid-July as part of this “calibrated method” of opening up, excluding unforeseen circumstances in the virus situation, he added at a news conference by the multi-ministerial task force at Covid-19. .

Friday’s announcement comes amid an increase in locally transmitted cases over the past week, brought by a growing group in the 115 Bukit Merah View market and grocery center. Dinner has not been allowed since May 16 as part of tight measures to stop an increase in community cases.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said there were 94 community cases in the last seven days, compared to 41 in the seven predecessors. The percentage of unrelated issues has remained stable at 19 percent.

Singapore has made progress because it has increased its capabilities for testing and tracking contacts and vaccinating a good portion of its population, he added.

“So I believe we are now able to put the switch behind that and keep most of the businesses open as we navigate a wave of broadcasts, as we have done in recent weeks,” he said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that wedding receptions will remain prohibited until mid-July, as these are higher risk activities where attendees tend to socialize more and for a longer period. kohore.

From next Monday, gyms and fitness studios can resume sports activities and indoor exercises with masks, in group sizes up to two people, and in classes up to 30 people, including the instructor.

This should be done with a safe distance of at least 2m between individuals and 3m between groups, the MoH said.

For camouflage activities and outdoor camouflage activities, these can be continued in groups of no more than five people, in classes of up to 30 people, including the instructor.

Work from home will remain the default arrangement to control transmission risks by reducing overall interaction within workplaces and in public places, including public transport, the ministry added.

From next Monday, groups exceeding two people who are not from the same house will not be allowed to dine together in restaurants, even if they are shared across multiple tables, the MoH said.

People from the same family can eat out at multiple tables, task force co-chair and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in response to a question. “But they have to make it clear that they are from the same house, this is not new. We have allowed it before and we will continue to do so.

“But if you are not from the same family, then you can not go and make multiple reservations to have multiple tables. So the same rules that used to apply will continue to apply,” he said.

Rapid testing for those working in high-risk environments, such as food and beverage outlets (F&Bs) and gyms, will be increased to provide greater security for further reopening, he said. Gan, who also co-heads the task force.

To further reduce the risk of broadcasting by customers who speak loudly, recorded music will not be allowed in F&B institutions, the MoH said. This is on top of the current restrictions on video and TV viewing as well as live entertainment in these places.

Eating foods must strictly adhere to the safe distance of at least 1m between dinner sets as well.

“Enforcement will increase and we will take stronger law enforcement action for any breaches of safe management measures. Customers must wear their masks at all times, except when eating or drinking,” the MoH said.

