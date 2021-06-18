Iran Election of New President | Voice of America





Voters in Iran will vote Friday to elect a new president. But voter apathy is growing as the Middle Eastern country experiences a rise in coronavirus and an economy shattered by U.S. sanctions. Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani has served a maximum of two terms in office. Numerous candidates have withdrawn from the race or been disqualified in the lead in Friday’s poll. On Wednesday, two hardline candidates withdrew from the race, giving their support to another hardline – Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary. Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, the other remaining politician in the race, is a reformist candidate. Political analysts say the likely winner will be 60-year-old Raisi, who has the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Involving Racis’s past in human rights abuses would make him a problematic president for the West, according to Iran analyst Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. He is unfortunately best known for his disgusting oversight of the so-called so-called death commission in the late 1980s that carried out the assassination decree by Ayatollah Khomeini, which killed more than 5,000 political prisoners in Tehran, Taleblu said. . Khamenei has encouraged the seats of 59 million eligible voters to go to the polls, warning Iranians of a foreign plot to undermine the vote. All candidates were approved and verified by the Council for the Preservation of Iranian Regimes. Iran has been shaken by a series of events that have shaped the electoral landscape. The targeted assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 by a US drone strike sparked widespread public outrage. Days later, Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, resulting in the deaths of all 176 on board. The incident sparked anti-government protests in several cities. So there has been a cycle of related events that have dampened popular sentiment and in November 2019, protests over rising oil prices were also brutally suppressed. So ordinary Iranians are not particularly inclined to vote, said Sanam Vakil, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa program at London-based Chatham House, in an interview with VOA. Iran has significantly increased its nuclear enrichment since the United States abandoned the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint General Action Plan, or JCPOA. Iran is believed to be just a few months away from creating enough fragile material for a nuclear weapon. The US is considering reuniting the 2015 nuclear deal, but only if Iran stops enriching. Iran says US must first suspend sanctions. Talks in Vienna are ongoing. The lifting of sanctions would be a great help that could have a weak effect, which would be extremely significant for ordinary people. That said, I think Iranians today are less invested in the Iran nuclear deal and less credible to the United States or European countries, Vakil said. All of Iran’s presidential candidates support negotiations to revive the nuclear deal.

