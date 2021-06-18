Indonesia: Hundreds of vaccinated health workers receive Covid-19, dozens in hospital





Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolated at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in Kudus district in central Java, but dozens have been hospitalized with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.

Kudus, which has about 5,000 health care workers, is fighting an explosion is believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, which has increased bed occupancy levels above 90%.

Designated as a priority group, health care workers were among the first to be vaccinated when inoculations began in January.

Almost everyone has received the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, according to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI).

While the number of Indonesian healthcare workers dying from Covid-19 has dropped significantly from 158 in January to 13 May, according to the LaporCovid-19 data initiative group, public health experts say hospital stays in Java are worrying. “The data show that they have Delta variants (in Kudus) so it is not surprising that the progression infection is higher than before because, as we know, most healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still do not know yet how much effective is in the real world against the Delta variant, “said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia. A spokesman from Sinovac was not immediately available for comment on the effectiveness of Chinese firm CoronaVac against the latest versions of the virus. World Health Organization (WHO) approved emergency use of Sinovac vaccine this month, saying the results showed it prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of recipients and prevented severe Covid-19 stay and hospital stay. Read more As Indonesia faced one of Asia’s worst outbreaks, with over 1.9 million infections and 53,000 deaths, its doctors and nurses have suffered a heavy burden of 946 deaths. Many are now experiencing pandemic fatigue and taking a less vigilant approach to health protocols after being vaccinated, said Lenny Ekawati of LaporCovid-19. Across Indonesia, at least five doctors and a nurse have died from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, according to LaporCovid-19, although one had received only one first stroke. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a senior health ministry official, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many doctors have died since the start of the vaccination program. In Kudus, an old doctor has died, IDI said. Nadia said there had been no deaths in Kudus since a new outbreak began in recent weeks among medical workers and that those who took Covid-19 had mild symptoms. In Jakarta, the capital, radiologist Dr Prijo Sidipratomo told Reuters he knew at least half a dozen doctors hospitalized with Covid-19 last month despite being vaccinated, with one now being treated at an ICU. “It is alarming for us because we can not rely on vaccines alone,” he said, urging people to take precautions. Weeks after the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holidays, Indonesia has experienced an increase in cases, with the positivity rate exceeding 23% on Wednesday and daily cases close to 10,000, the highest since the end of February. In its latest report, the WHO urged Indonesia to tighten its blockade between increased transmission and an increase in bed occupancy levels.

