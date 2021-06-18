The Met Office predicts ‘very warm weather’ and ‘summer’ return next month

Met Office forecasters say ‘summer’ conditions are expected to return next month, but warn of a changeable start to July.
The UK could switch to ‘very warm’ temperatures in the first two weeks of July – but this could pose the threat of more storms and heavy rain.
The Western country and many areas across the UK have experienced low temperatures this month, with Monday, June 14, recorded as the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures rose to 28.6 C at Heathrow Airport in London.
The mild weather will break in the coming days as Met Office forecasters issued a weather warning for storms, which have the potential to bring ‘life-threatening floods’, heavy rain and hail, and the potential for lightning strikes.
And while that could put a damper on weekend plans in parts of the south west and south of England, it is likely to reach sunlight soon within two weeks.
The Met Office said in its long-range forecast for July 1-15: “Confidence is low during this period due to mixed and weak signals, but models suggest that normal summer conditions are more likely.
“We are likely to see periods of dry, set and warm weather interspersed with occasional days with dense clouds, rain and stronger winds. Temperatures are likely to be close to the national average. Southeast Areas may see some warm or very warm conditions at times, but these are probably balanced by the colder interventions moving from the west.
“Overall, rainfall accumulations are expected to be close to the average for the time of year. While southeastern areas may see fewer periods of continuous rain, storms may develop during warmer periods.”
The Express reported how a ‘heat wave’ of 36C could reach the south-east of England from France at the end of the month, but the Met Office has cast doubt that temperatures will reach those dizzying heights.
Now, the Met Office has challenged suggestions that another heat wave will bake the UK.
Stephen Dixon, a spokesman, said: “In short, our current long-range forecasts do not indicate a heat wave on the immediate horizon, although looking ahead to June 25 undoubtedly brings a level of uncertainty to the forecast.
“Current indications suggest forecasts of warm conditions and set from late June to July, but rainfall is also expected to be at average levels for the time of year.”
Met Office Five-Day Forecast for Southwest
today
Large rainstorms are likely in the eastern areas during most of the day, with increased risk of thunderstorms. Mostly dry stay for Cornwall, Devon and Somerset with best sunshine through Cornwall Maximum temperature 21 C.
TONIGHT
Clear rain towards the northeast in the evening to leave a dry night. Pure magic develops more widely as the cloud in the east breaks down. Minimum temperature 7 C.
Saturday
Dry in the morning, with the magic of the sun and clouds of good weather. After cloudy clearing, with some rain coming from the south. These become heavier and more frequent overnight. Maximum temperature 21 C.
Forecast for Sunday through Tuesday
Showers are likely on Sunday and Monday, many of which can be severe and possibly thunderous. Turning drier by Tuesday.
