Parliamentary panel to question IT ministry officials, Twitter today





The Standing Committee on Information and Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, will meet with representatives of Twitter India and officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday. The parliamentary panel has called on officials to ask them about the steps they have taken to prevent the misuse of social media and online news platforms. The agenda for Friday’s meeting is to hear the views of Twitter representatives followed by evidence from representatives. digital space. The meeting comes at a time when tension has been building between Twitter and the Center over new information technology rules and the alleged issue of Congressional tools. Uttar Pradesh police also included Twitter in an initial information report about the non-removal of posts related to the June 5 attack on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad district. The company is reserved for the purpose of a riot, inciting hostility and criminal conspiracy. Ghaziabad Police have sent a legal notice to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in this matter. Friday’s meeting could see members of Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party trading ribbons on Twitter labeling some posts by saffron party leaders as manipulated media. In addition, the Centers’ ultimatum to Twitter complies with changed IT rules is also expected to come up for discussion, according to Hindu. The new information technology rules are a set of regulations which were announced in February and entered into force in May adapted to regulate social media companies, broadcasting and digital news content, bringing them under government oversight for the first time. The rules require these platforms to appoint key compliance officers in order to ensure that the rules are followed, nodal officers, to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and grievance officers. It also requires social media platforms with over 50 vulnerable users to help identify the creator of messages at the request of governments. On June 5, the Center sent a final announcement to Twitter to abide by the rules. She urged the company to appoint India-based nodal officers, warning that not doing so would lead to unintended consequences. Twitter has said it is making every effort to meet the new rules. However, he had previously criticized the regulations and said he was concerned about the potential threat to freedom of expression. On Tuesday, Twitter said it had appointed an interim compliance officer in line with the new information technology rules, and said details would be shared with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ministry soon.







