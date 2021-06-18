Pak’s foreign minister cleanses Taliban of violence, accuses India of terrorist acts | Latest India News

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for the ouster of the Taliban for high levels of violence in Afghanistan and accused India of carrying out terrorist activities from Afghan soil, drawing harsh criticism from Pakistani and Afghan leaders on Friday.

Qureshi made the remarks in an interview with Afghanistans Tolo News, parts of which were posted on Twitter channels. He also tried to question the need for India to have a large presence in Afghanistan simply on the grounds that the two countries do not share a border.

Asked about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan amid popular perceptions that the Taliban were responsible for a series of bombings and targeted killings of government officials, Qureshi replied: Who is responsible for this? Again, if you try and create this impression that the violence is high because of the Taliban … again, that would be an exaggeration. Why do I say this? Arent there other elements out there that are playing the role of a spoiler.

Answering a question about the forces responsible for the violence, he said: Daesh, as forces within Afghanistan … who gain from the economy of war, who want to perpetuate their power, who do not see beyond their noses and simply want to depend on power.

Speaking of India’s presence in Afghanistan, Qureshi tried to perpetuate the myth pushed by the Pakistani security institution that there are more than four Indian consulates on Afghan soil. He also claimed that India’s presence in Afghanistan is greater than it should be and that India is carrying out terrorist activities from Afghan soil.

Asked how many Indian consulates there are in Afghanistan, he replied: Well, on paper, maybe four.

Answering a question if he doubted this figure, he said, No, saying we feel that, sometimes, you do not share a border with India. Undoubtedly, you have sovereign relations and have bilateral relations, and you have every right to have sovereign and bilateral relations with India. You have trade with India, they come and do development work there, that’s totally fine with us.

He added, “But sometimes we feel that their presence is probably bigger than it should be because they … do not share a limit with you.”

Qureshi said he would be concerned if India uses yours [Afghan] earth against us. Asked if and how India is using Afghan land for anti-Pakistan activities, he said: Yes, they are … Carrying out terrorist activities.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the Quraysh comments. In the past, New Delhi has refuted Islamabads claims that Afghan land is being used for anti-Pakistan activities, saying its focus in Afghanistan is on development and reconstruction activities. India is currently the largest regional donor to Afghanistan with pledges of about $ 3 billion.

Pakistan’s security establishment has also sought to perpetuate the myth that India has dozens of consulates in Afghanistan. India has only four consulates in Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif. The consulates in Herat and Jalabad were closed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the security situation and have not yet reopened.

Qureshi’s comments drew criticism from former Pakistani parliamentarian and prominent Pashtun activist Afrasiab Khattak, who said the Taliban would not need a foreign minister when they already have one in Qureshi and Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib , who claimed that the Pakistani foreign minister was uninformed, ignorant or [an] collaborator of the Taliban.

Why would the Taliban need another foreign minister when they already have one? Pakistan’s neutrality in Afghanistan has never been credible, but it has finally refuted that claim as well. On his way to fully internalizing the Afghan conflict, is Little certain he can swallow what he bites? Khattak wrote on Twitter.

Mohib referred to Quraysh’s remarks apologizing to the Taliban for the increased violence and said in a tweet: This comes as the Taliban launch violent offensives against the Afghan people across the country, we know how and why they continue to be able to do so this. Quraishi is either uninformed, ignorant or collaborator. Maybe he also rejects that Osama [bin Laden] was found near the Pakistani Military Headquarters.