TSMC and Foxconn cleared the purchase of COVID vaccines for Taiwan

TAIPEI – Taiwan will allow Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Foxconn to buy 10 million doses of COVID vaccines on behalf of the government as companies compete to protect the island’s main technology industry from the pandemic.

This is the first time private companies in Taiwan have been given permission to buy vaccines, a move that comes as the government tries to inoculate people quickly. The self-governing island, which was seen as a global model to contain the deadly virus in the beginning, has experienced a sudden rise in local infections since the middle of last month.

“Both TSMC and the Foxconn Yonglin Foundation proposed donating $ 5 million [BioNtech] vaccine doses in Taiwan, “government spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told a news conference on Friday. BioNtech is a German pharmaceutical company.

To avoid “potential hurdles” they may face as a private company, the government will issue official notices authorizing TSMC and Yonglin to negotiate with BioNtech on behalf of Taiwan to purchase 5 million vaccines each, Lo said.

The Foxconn Charitable Foundation filed a request to import COVID vaccines on June 1, while TSMC applied on June 10, according to Lo.

TSMC confirmed to Nikkei Asia that it intends to purchase 5 million BioNtech vaccines and donate them to the government, but said negotiations are ongoing. The efforts are being overseen directly by TSMC Chairman Mark Liu, Nikkei Asia has learned.

“The government thinks it may be easier for companies to contact vaccine manufacturers or distributors to reduce geopolitical interference,” said a source with direct knowledge of the issue.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou said in a Facebook post Friday morning that he has been working to provide vaccines for Taiwan since May 23rd. He called on the government to authorize the Yonglin Foundation to negotiate with vaccine manufacturers on behalf of the government and accept vaccines as donations.

The tech mogul, who tried to run for president in 2019, said he had no “political or trade agenda” on the issue and he called on President Tsai Ing-wen to meet with him.

“Although it’s a vendor market when it comes to internationally approved vaccines, if President Tsai and the Taiwanese people are willing to let me use decades of my international connections and business experience, I should be able to do a “breakthrough” in the purchase of vaccines, Gou wrote.

The president’s office said Friday that Tsai will meet with Mark Liu and Terry Gou that day at 4 p.m.

Taiwan has been gripped by a serious COVID blast since mid-May that has killed more than 450 people in less than a month. The increase in cases has also threatened to disrupt 24-hour production, on which many technology manufacturing plants rely, which could further exacerbate the global chip shortage.

But Taiwan has struggled to secure vaccines because of geopolitical issues. China views the island as part of its territory and Taiwan is not an official member of the World Health Organization. President Tsai has accused China of interfering in her government’s attempt to buy BioNtech vaccines, a claim Beijing denies. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said it is difficult for Taiwan to get enough vaccines from COVAX, a WHO-led global COVID vaccine distribution platform.

Japan recently donated 1.24 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Taiwan, while the US said it would provide 750,000 hits to the island. Doses from Japan are reserved for medical workers and citizens over 85 years of age. As of Friday, only 1.32 million of the island’s 23.5 million people had received at least one shot.

Taiwan, which has the largest semiconductor industry in the world after the US, is one of the most important sources of advanced chips used in everything from smartphones and automobiles to data center servers and computers.

The pandemic has already caused production disruptions. King Yuan, a leading chip testing provider and packaging service provider, was forced to stop production for days after reporting the first batch of infection in the chip industry. The group had expanded to more than 500 people as of Thursday, and included chip and networking companies in Miaoli County.

The two largest Taiwanese companies – Foxconn and TSMC – are core suppliers in the technology supply chain and together occupy more than 30% of the Taiwan Stock Exchange by market capitalization. Nikkei Asia previously reported that at least five major tech companies, including multiple Apple suppliers, are considering buying vaccines to donate to Taiwan to help keep them running.