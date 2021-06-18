Two Kashmiri men make history by climbing Mount Everest for the first time

Jammu and Kashmir: Two young people from Kashmir have created stories about Jammu and Kashmir once again by climbing the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest. The two young men were part of the Mount Everest Summit Organized by the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports and the National Mountaineering Institute.

The arrival of two Kashmiris Mehfooz Ellahi from Kulgam and Army Man Havaldar Iqbal Khan from Kupwara is considered to be special for Jammu and Kashmir. Climbing the world’s highest mountain peak and being on top of the world is everyone’s dream, but very few people became capable of achieving this dream.

Mahfooz Alam, from Kulgam district in southern Kashmir, has set a new record by climbing Everest along with Kupwara Havaldar soldier Muhammad Iqbal Khan and five other climbers. Climbing Mount Everest Mehfooz Ellahi became the first Civil Kashmiri Instructor from the Pahalagam Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering to climb Mount Everest.

On 1 April 2021, the team left Delhi and on 1 June 2021, the team returned to base camp after the successful Mount Everest summit. When he returned to the Jawaharlal Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Pahalgam, the team received a warm welcome.

Speaking to News18, Mahfooz said it was his dream to climb Mount Everest, which has been facilitated by the Jawahar Mountaineering Institute and the National Mountaineering Institute. According to Mahfooz, he had been interested in mountaineering since childhood and he took advanced mountaineering and trekking courses to become a professional climber, after which he was appointed an instructor at the Jawahar Mountaineering Institute and was fortunate to was elected as a member of the Everest Summit team. According to Mahfooz, there is no shortage of talent among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, but there is an urgent need to expose these talents.

Mahfooz wraps up summit with Kupwara military ‘hawdar’ Iqbal Khan and five other members

According to Iqbal Khan, the journey was full of difficulties, but the enlightening spirit of the name of Jammu and Kashmir did not dampen his spirits and he finally achieved this difficult goal with climbers from different parts of the country.

The two national organizations, led by Colonel OS Thapa, along with Colonel Amit Bisht and other members, achieved the goal of climbing Mount Everest. Colonel Thapa, who is also the director of the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, said the team faced two cyclones and several snowstorms during the most difficult journey, but the team did not lose heart. For the first time, the national flag, as well as the flags of the two national institutions, were raised at an international summit.

According to Colonel Thapa, his team consisted of 6 soldiers while Mahfooz Elahi was the only civilian on the team. But the way Mahfooz has faced this challenge shows that there is no shortage of talent in Kashmir, but very few young people are drawn to mountaineering and very few people know about the Jawahar Mountaineering Institute. According to Colonel Thapa, young people need to come forward for adventure and mountaineering so that Kashmir’s talent can be exhibited internationally.

While Kashmiri soldiers played an important role in raising the banner of success on the Mount Everest expedition, this successful expedition is considered to be very beneficial to Kashmir.

Uttrakhand Army Havaldar Chandra Negi, part of the team, said climbing Mount Everest with Kashmiri Hikers is an unforgettable experience. He said it was a joint effort carried out by the whole team with courage and enthusiasm, but the biggest thing was that we understood the bond of unity and unification of India during these days. Negi said Kashmiri people are not only beautiful but they are also beautiful at heart and a great example of courage and passion.

Meanwhile, former Prime Ministers of the Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mehbooba and Omar Abdullah as well as CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami have congratulated Mahfooz and Iqbal Khan and described them as Kashmir’s true identities.

Regularly before Mahfooz Elahi, Nahida Manzoor had the honor of being the first woman in Kashmir to climb Mount Everest. While the light infantryman of Jammu and Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmed of Kuchpora Anantnag has climbed even the highest peak in the world. In that context, it is hoped that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will follow this path and make a name for themselves not only locally but also internationally.

