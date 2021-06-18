Connect with us

Crime in London: Murder hunt after a person was shot dead in Balham

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of someone with gunshot wounds (Photo: UKNIP)

Police have launched a homicide hunt following a shooting in the south London

Officers were called to Bedford Hill in Balham at 10.50 last night after it was reported that someone had gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police and Ambulance Service in London took the stage and a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital for treatment.

But despite efforts to help doctors, he was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m.

His relatives have been informed and a post-mortem examination has been decided to take place in a timely manner.

Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing and there have been no arrests yet.

A large road cordon has been set up and a crime scene has been set up outside a property.

Police dogs searched the scene in Bedford Hill, Balham last night (Photo: UKNIP)

Armed police officers were called shortly before 11:00 a.m. Thursday evening at a property in Bedford Hill at SW12 and found that a man had been fatally injured despite the efforts of Armed Paramedics response officers and London Air ambulance doctors, the man unfortunately died from his wounds. A homicide investigation has been launched by officers and is being overseen by the Metropolitan Police Command for Murder and Serious Crimes. A large road cordon has been set up and a crime scene has been set up outside a property. local bus services in that area have been diverted due to Bedford Hill blockage in both directions. The paramedics who treated those involved were made to leave their rapid reaction vehicles at the scene. A specialist blood dog and Police dog handler was seen performing a sweep on the property and street near the scene of the incident. A man who is understood to work as a Uber taxi driver who lives near the murder crime scene said he felt very lucky as normally for the time of the incident when he comes home and uses the neighbors who drive to park his vehicle. I heard the man was shot. What would have happened if I had been the one to be shot. They could have thought I was him. Met and LAS police have both approached for comment.
No arrests have been made yet and police are still investigating (Photo: UKNIP)

Police dogs were also seen clearing the scene.

The buses were diverted last night due to road blockage.

Anyone with information is required to call 101 police or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

