Stewart Covid Island Investigation 19: So far no positive test results

Ministry of Health officials have revealed all the results from the Covid-19 tests undertaken on Stewart Island as fears of a possible case have turned negative. The potential case was uncovered by the ministry yesterday and whether it was a historic case or a false positive test result is being investigated. As a precaution, the Rakiura Rugrats early childhood center is closed for the rest of the week. Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday the issue was a child and it is likely the result was a false positive “Serological testing of contacts of the person’s adult home on Stewart / Rakiura Island has been completed and the results returned negative,” the ministry said today. The ministry issued a further update Friday evening saying the child and her family had not tested positive for Covid-19. “Since the initial test, further testing has shown negative COVID-19 test results from the child’s family, both PCR and serological testing. Further COVID-19 tests from the wider community have also returned negative results,” she said in a statement. “Adding to the overall rating, the child tested positive for rhinovirus, a particularly infectious virus that causes cold-type and flu-like symptoms reported in the wider community.” She also found that 195 test swabs had been collected from a testing center on Stewart Island. “Tampons are being processed today and tomorrow and the tests available to date have all returned a negative result.” Similar articles Yesterday’s result came after a family had done Covid tests before planning to go abroad. The rest of the family turned out negative. Bloomfield said during the blocking period last year there were plenty of Covid cases that health teams never knew about. He said he may have been linked to the Bluff wedding band, which was the country’s largest Covid-19 band with more than 85 occasions. Stewart Island / Rakiura Community Board Chairman Jon Spraggon said he was informed yesterday morning of the existence of the weak positive issue. Southland Mayor Gary Tong said he was contacted yesterday at 8am for a positive result. Everything continued to function as normal as the Ministry of Health followed the protocols, he said. Real Journeys general manager Paul Norris said shortly after staff heard there was a potential case on the island, his Covid response team acted. The company, which operates the Stewart Island-Bluff ferry, had some cancellations and was happy to republish or reimburse anyone who had concerns about traveling to the island, he said. Stewart Island Flight Director Bill Moffat said flights to the island had functioned as normal.

