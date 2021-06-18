Ireland one of the most expensive countries for childcare as half the salary is the average cost





IRELAND Ranked among the most expensive countries in the world for childcare as families are forced to spend half their average salary on the service, a Unicef ​​report has found. The report, entitled Where Are the Wealthy Countries in Child Care, found that middle-income Irish families spend up to half a paycheck to place two children in childcare. Unicef ​​researchers also found that Ireland, New Zealand and Switzerland, a middle-income couple would have to spend between one-third and one-half of a salary to pay for two children in childcare. Affordable and quality childcare is unattainable in many of the richest countries in the world. Luxembourg, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Germany ranked the top childcare countries among the high-income countries. Slovakia, the United States, Cyprus, Switzerland and Australia rank lowest. Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of Unicef ​​said the top-ranked places in the league report table combine affordability with the quality of organized childcare. She said they combine this with long, well-paid vacations for moms and dads, giving parents a choice of how to care for their children. To give children the best start in life, we must help parents build an educational and loving environment that is so critical to their children’s learning, emotional well-being, and social development. The government’s investment in family-friendly policies, including child care, ensures parents have the time, resources and services they need to support their children at every stage of their development, Fore said. The report notes that less than half of the countries offer at least 32 weeks of full-time maternity leave. When paternity leave is always offered much less, few fathers get it because of professional and cultural barriers, though this trend is changing. Fore said that while well-designed parenting helps parents during the early moments of a child’s life, as this support ends and parents are ready to return to work, childcare can help parents ensure a balance between caring for their children. their paid work and welfare care. However, the end of paid leave rarely coincides with the start of affordable childcare rights, leaving families struggling to fill this gap. The report noted that the closure of childcare facilities, linked to COVID-19, has pushed young families to other difficult circumstances. Many parents have been struggling to balance childcare and their employment responsibilities, while others have completely lost their jobs. # Open Journalism No news is bad news

Fore said Unicef ​​advocates for at least six months of paid parental leave and universal access to quality, affordable childcare from birth to first-graders. Giving parents the support they need to provide their children with a strong foundation is not only good social policy, it is good economic policy, Fore added. The body also called for investment in the childcare workforce, their qualifications and working conditions, to encourage the highest possible standards. It also suggests encouraging employers to provide comprehensive and gender-sensitive paid leave rights, flexible work arrangements and childcare support systems. The report also called for greater alignment of childcare services with other family care policies, such as universal child benefits, to reduce the risk of existing child inequalities recurring in public childcare settings.







