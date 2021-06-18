Singapore slows the pace of reopening as local issues stabilize





A man wearing a face mask walks past an enclosed waterfall at Singapore Jewel Changi Airport. Facebook logo Facebook Join Facebook to connect with Roslan Rahman AFP | Getty Images SINGAPORE The Singapore government said on Friday it would further ease restrictions related to Covid next week, but at a slower pace than previously announced as local infections have not dropped significantly. The government began relaxing some measures this week, including raising limits on social gatherings and event participants. She said starting Monday, “higher risk activities” such as eating out at sports and exercising with homemade masks and exercising will be allowed to resume in groups of two instead of five as announced before. We remain concerned, especially when we have not yet reached a high level of vaccination, Gan Kim Yong Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Excluding another super-dispersal event or a large group of infections, the government will allow those activities for groups of up to five by mid-July. “The number of cases in the community has stabilized somewhat, but it is not falling sharply and we are seeing some unrelated cases every day,” said Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s minister of trade and industry who co-chairs the country’s Covid workforce. “Therefore we remain concerned, especially when we have not yet reached a high level of vaccination,” Gan told reporters at a news conference. Singapore should be careful in resuming activities that are considered to be at higher risk due to the most transmissible delta variant first discovered in India, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at the same conference. Ong, who is also co-chair of the Covid task force, said a phased reopening would help “buy time to vaccinate more people, so it is now imperative to increase vaccinations”. Singapore has one of the fastest vaccinations in Asia-Pacific, but remains many countries in the West. About 2.7 million people, or approximately 49% of the population, have received at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine since Tuesday, Ong said. About 35% of the population has been fully vaccinated, he added. The country had largely controlled the spread of Covid until an explosion in cases aired in the country in late April. Many of the latter cases were caused by the delta variant. The increase in cases forced the government to tighten social distance measures twice last month. Reports cases daily in the local community fell to single-digit levels for most of last week, but has stood above 10 cases a day since Sunday as a large group of infections appeared around a wet market in southern Singapore. Overall, the Southeast Asian country has reported 34 deaths and more than 62,300 confirmed cases since early 2020 as of Thursday, data from the health ministry showed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos