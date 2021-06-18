Where to travel in Europe: EU lifts restrictions on US residents





The European Union lifted travel restrictions for U.S. residents, in the final step toward a return to normalcy despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus. EU governments decided on Friday to add the US, along with Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, and the Northern Republic. Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan in the so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed. The new rules will enter into force within a few days, as soon as they are published in the Official Journal of the EU. While some EU member states already allow vaccinated Americans to visit, being blacklisted means restrictions on U.S. residents will be lifted across the bloc. It also means that member states are free to allow unlicensed travel from the US regardless of vaccination status. The move will provide a boost for major EU airlines such as Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which along with their US counterparts rely on lucrative transatlantic corridors. Long-distance travel has been hit hard by the constraints brought about by the pandemic. Read more: The Germans pour the beaches of Europe while the British have to wait Still, traffic across the Atlantic has not fully recovered, as U.S. presidential statements banning Europeans from visiting are still in effect. The EU is pushing the Joe Biden administration to restore reciprocity by removing curbs for its citizens, as vaccinations across the continent are advancing and the number of coronavirus infections is falling sharply. Some diplomats in Brussels were cautious about allowing Americans to return before the U.S. agreed to give reciprocally. The bloc decided to move forward amid pressure from tourism-dependent economies ahead of the summer season. The expansion of the EU whitelist, which already included Japan, comes as domestic travel within the bloc is making a comeback for those who have been vaccinated or can prove they have recently recovered from the virus. From 1 July, holders of the so-called Covid digital certificates will be able to move freely anywhere in the 27 EU member states 14 days after the final blow. The UK is also considering allowing quarantine trips for those who are fully inoculated, in what would provide a major boost to the economies of Southern Europe, for which Britain is a major tourist market. – With the help of Joao Lima, Alberto Nardelli and Katharina Rosskopf Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos