Threat from flood as more heavy rain and storm come from France

“While uncertainty remains about the exact timing and which areas will experience the most rain, there is a possibility that the rivers will respond quickly and cross their shores. Flooding of surface water can also affect low areas. “Agency Env.

For the southeastern half of England, there will be heavy rain, a cold north wind deflected by many clouds which will subdue temperatures today. Towards the east and JL there will be a risk of thunderstorms. All the heavy rain on Friday is cleared from the east of England tonight, leaving a cool night in the north, but there will be some cloud, saving temperatures from falling too much, but you will need a jumper if you stay outside .

Saturday

For a good portion of Saturday, there will be a calmer, more determined tranquility. Warmer for those who had rain on Friday, with light winds, a few showers scattered to western Britain, but generally a fair day.

This is before the next low center rises north through France and starts throwing big showers across the English Channel. There will be a risk of thunderstorms from Saturday evening and this next rain / storm event actually passes on Saturday night, but there will be some rain reaching southern England before that.

These are more scattered and reach England and Wales more on Sunday, again with some heavier impulses. Northern Ireland and western Scotland will see rain from the afternoon and there are signs of inland breeze convergence for the SW Peninsula of England, even beyond Hampshire so the risk of storms remains. In sunny forecasts, she will feel close and smiling.

So a bit of a mixed weekend, straighter north and west, but the risk of flooding as heavy rain and storm risk continue south and east.