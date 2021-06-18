Ahead of state polls, Goa CM Sawant announces 10,000 job gains





With a look at the 2022 polls, Prime Minister Pramod Sawant announced a reward of 10,000 government jobs within the next six months in his speech on Goa Revolution Day on Friday. Sawant also said the Goa government will launch a coding and robotics module in state schools in the next academic year. “I have seen many have lost their jobs in the private sector because of Covid. So many young people in Goa are now unemployed. I’m worried about that,” Sawant said in his virtual speech. “All government vacancies will be filled in the next six months. Some have been advertised and others have not yet been advertised in a single day. Approximately 10,000 jobs over the next six months will be filled after taking physical exams and tests. , “The Chief Minister also said. State assembly polls are scheduled for early 2022. “We are introducing coding and robotic education into the school scheme. The scheme is being designed by the Director of Education and the Director of Technical Education to teach coding and robotics to our students from this year,” Sawant said. The Prime Minister also said that special government centers will start in state colleges to train students for competitive exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, as well as for recruitment in banks and other Central government services. Commenting on preparations made by the state government to address the Covid crisis, Sawant said the health administration was prepared to meet the third pandemic wave, in case it appears. “Even if the third wave comes by mistake, we have already set up an expert committee. Experts from the Indian Pediatric Association, the Indian Medical Association and the government sector like DHS (Directorate of Health Services) have been advised to set up the equipment, infrastructure and medicines needed for “handle it with the help of the task force. We are fully prepared for the third wave,” Sawant said. The prime minister also said $ 2,000 would be allocated to families from economically backward sectors who lost a family supporter during the pandemic. The Prime Minister also said that seven lakh persons have already been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine and added that he expected 100 per cent of the coverage of the first dose to be completed in Goa by 30 July. –IANST maya / pgh (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

