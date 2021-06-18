‘Back to the first square’ on the DUP leadership

The “last thing” Northern Ireland needs is for its largest party to split, according to the Foreign Secretary.

Simon Coveney said the DUP should be given space to respond to the challenges it faces.

He told Morning Ireland: “We are back in the first square, if you like, where the party has to find a way to elect a new leader who can unite the DUP, or at least try to.” important for politics in Northern Ireland “.

The minister said with the region facing “potentially a very tense summer”, what is needed is “stability and some predictability” in Northern Ireland politics.

Mr Coveney said it was “hard to say” whether Paul Givan would resign as Stormont First Minister following the resignation of Edwin Poots.

“The DUP is still very tight about their approach to the First Minister, and of course, the election of a new leader. it is known, “he said.

“We will have to wait and see what happens with regard to Paul Givan as Prime Minister. So far, he is the First Minister in Northern Ireland.

“He was elected and elected yesterday in that position. But so much has changed in those 24 hours that you have to say there is a lot of uncertainty.”

Mr Coveney said the government had been left with “many questions about where we are going from here”.

“It seemed like we were moving forward after a period of real disunity and uncertainty … and then all of a sudden it started to break down,” he said.

He said it was “very undesirable”.

Mr Coveney said leadership change is not something the DUP does very often, with only four leaders in its 50-year history.

He said the last thing Northern Ireland needs now is politics in a very divided country, and instead needed stability and some predictability.

Mr Coveney said the previous DUP leadership contest was a disruption.

He said he spoke with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland last night and that Brandon Lewis “did the right thing”.

He said the British government would continue to pass laws on language and culture if the Executive and the Assembly of Northern Ireland did not do so.

Mr Coveney said Mr Lewis had merely committed to passing legislation “where necessary to meet the commitments made” by the British government 15 years ago, and again 18 months ago in the New Decade Accession Treaty NEW

“There is nothing new here, this is just following a commitment that was the basis of the executive reinstatement,” Mr Coveney said.

He described it as a “balanced package on language and culture” that included Ulster Scots. He said other parties, including the UUP, accepted it.

Regarding Tánaiste’s remarks on the possibility of a united Ireland during his lifetime, Mr Coveney said it would be “very wrong to link” those remarks to the end of Mr Poots’ leadership, adding that these were “completely separate issues.”

Mr Coveney said there has been a debate for many decades about what the future holds for the island, which has been accelerated by Brexit.

“What Leo Varadkar was doing, which … is absolutely party politics at Fine Gael and has been for decades, is to talk about the reality that at some point in his life he thinks he might see reunion on this island because a majority of people might want it, “Mr Coveney said.

“The approach to reunification taken by Fine Gael is a much more comprehensive and much more generous approach, and a more modern one, we would say, than some other parties are supporting, which is aggressive and short-lived and leads to fear and anxiety. within unionism in particular. “

