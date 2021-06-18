Film producer Ramesh Taurani suspects he was deficient in vaccines





Ramesh Taurani had organized a camp for 365 employees on May 30th and June 3rd. Mumbai: Four arrests have been made in a case of a ‘fake vaccination camp’ organized by a housing company in Mumbai. Mumbai police recorded residents’ statements and then made arrests after registering a case. Now, even filmmaker Ramesh Taurani has a reason to suspect that he was cheated and that a vaccination camp he organized for his employees may have been the victim of a similar rocket. Mr. Taurani, who heads Tips Industries Limited, had organized a camp for 365 employees on May 30 and June 3. But they have not yet received a vaccination certificate. “Yes, we are still waiting for the certificates and when people from my office contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events), he said he would come this Saturday (June 12). We got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs. “1,200 per dose plus GST. But more than money, now we’re worried about what we’ve been given. Is Covishield original or any salt water?” He said. “We were told we would get the vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital (in Mumbai).” The housing company on the outskirts of Kandivali had complained to police that it had apparently been deceived by several people who organized a COVID-19 vaccination camp for its members claiming they represented a private hospital and the vaccine administered may have been false. The Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) has requested an investigation into the matter. A vaccination camp was organized by the residential complex on May 30th. But later, residents discovered that the Co-WIN portal did not have any registration for the people who participated and they received certificates on behalf of the various hospitals. A private hospital had denied having held such a camp in society. Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (western suburbs), directed Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Vishwas Shankarwar to conduct the investigation and requested a report within 48 hours.

