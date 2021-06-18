Hester has signed a drug production deal with Bharat Biotech: Rajiv Gandhi, CEO & MD

Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and Managing Director, Hester Biotech Limited, talks about the performance of the March quarter, Covax and the connection with Bharat Biotech, international business among others during a conversation with Swati Khandelwal, Zee Business. Edited parts:

Q: Your performance was good in the March quarter. What are the key points and is the performance consistent in FY22?

A: If you take a look at the fourth quarter compared to quarterly base, last year was a very bad year for us plus the start of COVID also had its impact. So if we look at it, we have been able to recover quite a bit and have made full recovery this year and also achieved our goals. We showed an increase of about 52% on a quarterly basis. We were determined that exports fell sharply because international flights were not working and our vaccines went by air, so, we put a lot of pressure and by putting pressure we were able to increase our domestic sales to the third and fourth quarter

Watch Zee Business TV Live Stream Below:

Q: Let’s also talk about the big development in the company. You will get the Covaxin vaccine at your Gujarat Plant. What production is happening there and when will it increase? Also, tell us about the type of CpaEx that is planned for it?

A: Hester Biosciences is part of a consortium and the Government of Gujarat is also present in it and we have made an agreement with Bharat Biotech that we will produce the drug substance in our factory, which will be provided to Bharat Biotech and then they will make the final Covaxin vaccines with those drug substances. The approximate cost of the investment is estimated at around Rs 40 crore and will create a complete structure within three to six months. To this end, we will renovate one of our facilities and make the drug substance there. In fact, this will not have any impact on the ongoing production and marketing of our animal vaccines. Whatever happens to it, whether sales or products, will be above what we have predicted regarding the production of our animal vaccines and health products. In fact, we are not alone in this, Bharat Biotech has also made such agreements with two government entities that they provide drug substance. With the availability of these drug substances, Bharat Biotech will be able to produce more Covaxin and meet the shortage and demand of the country. So this is our plan for the drug substance for the Covaxin vaccine.

Q: How will you finance it? Also, the production agreement is between you and three other entities. What are the revenue sharing terms and how much will Covaxin contribute to your top line and profitability once production starts?

A: First of all, we must see that this activity is of national importance and of a national emergency. We are a private entity, so we will definitely expect the benefit and do everything. Today, we are at a stage where we are calculating all these aspects, how much will be done, what will be the transfer price due to which they will be able to produce the vaccine and sell it, with Bharat Biotech. So, I will be able to say that we will be able to recoup the cost we have put into it, but how profitable it will be than at this point in time, I will not be able to say what exactly or exactly it may be because it is a process and the current situation is quite fluid and the final price of vaccines is changing, the demand is changing, i.e. increasing and decreasing but as a national emergency we are starting it and we are committed to being in able to recover all our costs. If you see it, in this we will be able to recoup our full cost. Going forward, if the drug substance Covaxin continues, we will continue to produce it in the facility and supply them making a good difference from it. And, if it is not there, then we have created this object in some way, the BSL Phase-III object, that we will use this object for animal objects. There are many animal diseases in which R&D is not happening and vaccination is not being done. Even, we do not have this BSL-III to date. So by deciding this, either Covaxin will continue to be produced or moving forward the structure will be used in the production of animal vaccines. It is a multi-purpose structure that is being created. So the benefit, as I told you that at this point in time, we are committed to money recovery, I am not so sure in the last line from this whole project, that this is of national emergency.

Q: The government has also asked Bharat Biotech to lower vaccine prices. If there is a price reduction, can this negatively affect you?

A: I can not say anything about it now as all of us, including Bharat Biotech, are working for the country at the moment in time. It’s a trade issue between Bharat Biotech and the government, so I can say nothing about that. We are simply a manufacturer for Bharat Biotech. Accordingly, we will do and provide for them. So, I really would not like to comment on a product that we are not producing, we are just a supplier of raw material.

Q: What is your perspective on growing international business and what opportunities are evident there? Also, will we have a chance to see further links, like Covaxin, on a long-term and medium-term basis?

A: Last year, international business was hit hard because we were unable to export our vaccine from here as well as from Nepal, as flights were restricted or banned most of the time. But we are quite sure that it is not so our demand has decreased or the business has been permanently shifted out of our hands just because we were not able to do business last year. As for our vaccine export target, we have set a target of 100% growth this year compared to last year, when it was down 3% compared to the year before. But, we are confident that we will do 100% this year. And, today, we have made investments in manufacturing in Tanzania and Nepal. Moving forward, we are looking forward to ways of connecting with distribution companies on the African Continent instead of manufacturing. We like to invest in it, participate in it and be a participant and look at ways to increase distribution. Because, once we have set up a manufacturing plant, then we need to see how many of the products can be distributed from it and what can be sold. So we will have a big focus on delivery for the next two years after the commission is commissioned. Also, focusing on distribution is beneficial in terms of the latter because distribution activity is not an intensive capital activity. We have to make goods and sell them, in which we have to buy from abroad and make them, so, we will have a working capital, but no CapEx will be involved in this and we will we greatly increase our top line.