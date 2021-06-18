Kenneth Kaunda, the founding president of Zambia, dies at the age of 97

Kenneth Kaunda, the founding president of Zambia and a champion of African nationalism who led the fight to end the rule of the white minority in South Africa, has died. He was 97 years old.

Kaunda’s death was announced Thursday evening by Zambian President Edgar Lungu on his Facebook page. Zambia will hold 21 days of national mourning, Lungu said.

On behalf of the entire nation and on my behalf, I pray for the entire Kaunda family to be comforted as we mourn our first president and true African icon, Lungu wrote.

Kaundas Kamarange’s son also broke the news of the deaths of statesmen on Facebook.

I am sad to inform that we have lost Mzee, wrote Kaundas son, using a Swahili term for respect for an elder. Let us pray for him.

Kaunda was admitted to hospital on Monday and officials later said he was being treated for pneumonia.

The South African country is currently struggling with an increase in COVID-19 cases. Kaunda was hospitalized at Maina Soko Medical Center, a military hospital which is a treatment center for the disease in the capital, Lusaka.

Kaunda came to prominence as a campaign leader to end his country’s British colonial rule, then known as Northern Rhodesia, and was elected Zambia’s first president in 1964.

During his 27-year rule, he gave critical support to African nationalist armed groups that gained independence for neighboring countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Kaunda also allowed the African National Congress, outlawed in South Africa, to establish its headquarters in Lusaka as the organization waged an often violent war within South Africa against apartheid.

Left and happy, Kaunda lobbied Western leaders to support majority rule in South Africa. Celebrity, he danced with then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a Commonwealth summit in Zambia in 1979. Although he begged her to impose sanctions on apartheid in South Africa, Thatcher remained a staunch opponent of those restrictions.

Kaunda was a schoolteacher who became an ardent African nationalist. Although he eventually ruled over a one-party state and became authoritarian, Kaunda agreed to return Zambia to multiparty politics and peacefully stepped down when he lost the 1991 election.

In Zambia’s first independent years, Kaunda rapidly expanded the country’s education system, establishing primary schools in urban and rural areas and providing all students with books and food. His government established a university and medical school. Kaunda also expanded Zambia’s health system to serve the black majority.

Genial and persuasive, Kaunda gained respect as a negotiator pushing the issue of African nationalism with Western leaders.

President Ronald Reagan meets Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia at the Oval Office in 1987. (Ron Edmonds / Associated Press)

Despite internal opposition, Kaunda eventually negotiated with the South African government that had been credited with helping push the apartheid regime to release Nelson Mandela and allow the ANC to act legally.

He remained lifelong friends with Mandela after the release of anti-apartheid leaders from prison, responding that they shared the same 27-year relationship as president of Zambia and Mandela as a prisoner.

Although Zambia was not spared from violent political squabbles from time to time, Kaunda managed to promote peaceful coexistence between its 73 ethnic groups.

Kaunda was born in April 1924, the youngest of eight children of a missionary and teacher of a Church in Scotland. He followed in his fathers ’footsteps in teaching and cut his political teeth in the early 1950s with the National Congress of North Rhodesian Africa.

He was briefly imprisoned in 1955 and again in 1959, and upon his release became president of the United National Independence Party. When Northern Rhodesia became independent from Britain, Kaunda won its first general election in 1964 and became the first renamed president of Zambia.

Kaunda imposed a one-party state in 1973, gradually developed a personality cult, and struck down the opposition. He said the one-party state was the only option for Zambia as it faced attacks and deception from South Africa and white-led Rhodesia (later Zimbabwe).

Ruling at the height of the Cold War, Kaunda was a key member of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Kaunda’s popularity waned as Zambia’s once-booming economy collapsed when the price of copper, its main export, fell in the 1970s. Corruption, mismanagement and nationalization of foreign-owned enterprises and mines also contributed to the economic downturn. Unemployment soared and the standard of living collapsed during the 1980s, making Zambia one of the poorest countries in the world.

The imposition of austerity measures proposed by the International Monetary Fund and Western creditors, with whom Kaunda had a thorny relationship, led to price turmoil and shortages in basic commodities such as corn food.

Kaunda eventually gave way to domestic protests and international pressure in 1990 and agreed to multiparty elections. He lost the 1991 poll by Frederick Chiluba, and the two men became bitter rivals, with Kaunda dismissing Chiluba and his allies as little men with little brains.

Chiluba tried to stop Kaunda, whose parents were born in neighboring Malawi, from running again in 1996 with a constitutional amendment banning first-generation Zambians from running for president. He also used a failed coup attempt in 1997 to place Kaunda under house arrest, despite recent protests of innocence. Kaunda said he consoled himself while in prison through the music and poetry and thoughts of the late Britains Princess Diana, who was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Despite his anti-colonial efforts, Kaunda was a self-proclaimed admirer of Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family. He was also an avid hall dancer and loved to play the guitar.

Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda greets British Queen Elizabeth II on her arrival in Lusaka, Zambia, in 1979. (Associated Press)

Kaunda was shot and wounded by government forces during a demonstration in 1997 and escaped an assassination attempt in 1999. He blamed Chiluba’s allies for the November 1999 killing of his son and heir, Wezi. He lost another son, Masyzyo, to AIDS in 1986.

After retiring from politics, Kaunda campaigned against AIDS, becoming one of the few African leaders to speak on a continent where it is often taboo. He founded the Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation in 2000 and was actively involved in AIDS charity work. He underwent an AIDS test at the age of 78 in an attempt to persuade others to do the same in a country devastated by the virus.