Covid-19: How common are false positive tests? Are they evidence of an old infection?

Explanator: A child on Stewart Island who returned a poorly positive Covid-19 test result earlier in the week has been cleared of any active infection.

The public health staff of the South County Health Board said Friday night that they had sufficient assurance that the children’s early outcome was not due to an active infection.

Children’s family members and the wider Stewart Island community also returned negative results.

So why did the child return a false positive result for their pre-departure test? And how does this happen?

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Stewart Island children test positive for ‘common cold’, testing continues

* Covid-19: Stewart Islands remain ‘an elastic band’ in light of the weak positive test that could be linked to the Bluff band

* Covid-19: A new case in managed isolation, Stewart Island test results due to return

* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about coronavirus fake tests



What is a false positive result?

A false-positive or poorly positive result was when a test showed that a sample was positive when, in fact, the person was not infected. This had to do with the sample threshold (CT) value of the sample.

The CT value was the number of amplification cycles required in the PCR test process to detect the virus in the sample. The lower the number (everything under 25), the earlier the infection, the higher the number, the older the infection.

Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in September when CT values ​​are around 30 you start to wonder.

RYAN ANDERSON / Sende No test is 100 percent accurate, so it was possible for false positives and false negatives to return.

If it is over 35 years old, then you are very sure that this is an old infection.

A previous infection was a possibility, but it had not yet been confirmed.

How does this happen?

There was no single explanation why false positives occurred, explained Professor David Murdoch from the University of Otago.

One reason may be due to an infection with a related virus.

Speaking of general infections, Murdoch said that sometimes a false-positive result occurs because someone had an infection where a linked virus or bacteria caused a cross-reaction.

Cold-type and flu-like symptoms were reported in the Stewart Island community and the child tested positive for rhinovirus, which caused the common cold, according to the Ministry of Health.

There was also the possibility that a false positive might indicate an old infection.

Bloomfield last year explained that viral fragments from previous infections tended to be detected when someone got another respiratory infection like pediatric rhinovirus infection. Inflammation in the throat from this new infection can result in cell breakdown.

This then releases these fragments of the virus that are detected, but it is also not uncommon to have a weak-positive test and then a negative test.

Murdoch said in scenarios like this, health authorities would investigate the movements of persons, if they had contact with a case and if they had any past illness, untested, in accordance with Covid-19.

The findings may prove that this issue was indeed a false-positive issue rather than a lost historical case.

They may just be someone who really … does not fit. They have had no exposure, no one else around them [infected].

In these situations, it seems really unlikely to be a positive outcome, he said.

However, when it comes to Covid-19 cases, it can be quite difficult to conclusively say that a champion is a false positive. It would usually be in balance.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF Professor David Murdoch said there is not just one reason why false positive results occur.

How common are false positives?

No viral test was 100 percent accurate, so it was possible for inaccurate results to return positive and negative.

A false positive result was actually unusual, especially compared to a false negative. Murdoch said a very small number of tests returned false positive results.

The Ministry of Health on its website indicated that it expected very few false positive results.

PCR tests tend to have a higher specificity, which is why they were often referred to as the gold standard of testing. This meant that they were better at accurately identifying people who did not have Covid-19.

This was not the first time a false-positive result had been reported in New Zealand though. In March, a patient who presented to Middlemore Hospital with respiratory symptoms returned a false-positive result, and several cases related to Cluster Marist also returned false-positive results.

So why did this kid turn out to be a weak positive?

This may never be known.

There will be cases, which we simply do not know, Murdoch explained.

Where did the original infection come from?

Bloomfield said Thursday that it was possible the issue was linked to the Bluff band that appeared in June last year and became one of the largest in the country.

We know that during the blocking period last year, we probably had quite a large number of cases in the country that we never identified because we entered the blockade, the transmission has stopped, but there are some historical cases that we have received in humans who were clearly infected at the time and that may be one of them, but it seems impossible at this stage, Bloomfield said.

Serology testing of blood tests that can look back to identify new or historical infections turned negative, showing no previous infection. But this did not completely rule out this possibility.

Supplied A Stewart Island resident picks up a Covid-19 swab at a pop clinic set up in the community center Thursday.

Murdoch explained that serology tests identified historical cases through antibodies delayed after infection. Sometimes these antibodies stayed only in a system of recovered persons for several months.

So it was possible for someone to turn a negative serological test even if they were actually related to an older group.

As long as people stay positive [for serology tests] … is a bit of art, Murdoch said.

None of these tests are perfect.

Evidence against a real infection

Despite all the uncertainty about false positives, it was good news that the adults who lived with the child were all tested negative for Covid-19 through PCR and serological tests.

Murdoch said this was evidence against that it was a real infection.