Victoria is looking for additional ADF staff to help clear the storm





Wind speeds, as we know, will play an important issue in terms of risk to communities when you look at saturated areas where we have trees that are still unstable, he said. More than 5,100 homes are still without electricity according to electricity provider Ausnet. About 2,000 people are expected to be without electricity by July 10th. There is no point in asking for 1000 ADF resources if you do not know what to do with them, Mr Crisp said on Friday. You need to have that initial assessment in order to make the most of their ability and capacity. The time is now. Deputy Chief of State Emergency Service Alistair Drayton told those moving across the state this weekend to be aware of your environment and check out the Parks Victoria site for closure. While another strong weather front is expected to hit Victoria on Friday, heavy rains were not expected in areas already affected by the floods, such as Gippsland. It will certainly not be anywhere as dangerous as last week, but there is still danger in some of those environments at the moment, Mr Drayton told today on Friday morning. A driver had to escape from their car on Dudley Street Friday morning after being caught by storm water. Credit:Nine News On Thursday, the Victorian state government announced a hefty payment of up to $ 1,680 a week for those without power from June 17th. In good news for residents of Kallista, Sherbrooke and The Patch, Yarra Valley Water announced on Friday afternoon that tap water in those areas was once again safe to drink. The water service had issued an urgent warning Wednesday morning advising people living and working in the storm-affected area not to drink water, even after boiling it. The pollution occurred due to an equipment failure at a Yarra Valley Water drinking water reservoir due to recent storms. Meanwhile, in Melbourne on Friday, roads near the CBD flooded and blocked drivers. About 1.5 millimeters of rain had fallen on the Olympic Park since 9 a.m. Friday, while places like Mt Baw Baw in the Victoria Alpine region received more than six millimeters of rain in three hours, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Loading A driver along Dudley Road in West Melbourne, just north of CBD cities, had to abandon their car in the middle of the road after flood water rose. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important days, stories, analyzes and most interesting insights. Register here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos