Thai tourism settles for slow relaunch as Phuket stutters in ‘sandbox’ | Mighty 790 KFGO

By Panu Wongcha-um

BANGKOK (Reuters) Thai plan to reopen Phuket resort island next month for vaccinated visitors, bypassing quarantine requirements, has met a lukewarm response, with hotel bookings showing expected use of less than 20% so far .

The Phuket Sandbox initiative from July 1 will allow free movement on the island for tourists fully vaccinated against COVID-19, without any self-isolation upon arrival. They will get a green light to travel elsewhere in Thailand after 14 days.

But there are also some tricky conditions, and many industry professionals have complained that uncertainty and constant rule changes are hampering bookings. The plan will not be finalized until the end of this month.

This will be a slow process. None of us are expecting a 100% occupation on July 2, said Anthony Lark, president of the Phuket Hotels Association.

Thai Airways is on board, with direct flights from six European cities to Phuket from July, though it expects only part of the seats to be filled, with about 100 passengers in the first week, airline representatives said.

For an economy dependent on tourism for work and consumption, newcomers do not bring immediate relief, although the removal of costly, two-week quarantine conditions that restrained tourists for more than a year offers hope.

We were seeing strong interest, especially from the Middle East, the UK, Europe and Scandinavia already, to gradually return to Phuket, Lark said.

Thailand lost about $ 50 billion in tourism revenue last year when foreign arrivals fell 83% to 6.7 million, from a record 39.9 million in 2019. The decline is attributed to global travel cuts and tough Thai entry requirements. Phuket was particularly hard hit by job losses and business closures.

The government hopes Phuket Sandbox will attract 129,000 visitors to the country in the third quarter, well above the average of 3.3 million monthly arrivals in Thailand in 2019. Typically, a quarter of Thai visitors go to Phuket.

Thailand had only 28,701 visitors in the first four months of this year.

SKEPTICS ABOUT

A hotel owner in Phuket said the sandbox initiative was a herd of bulls that would make little difference, in part because most middle-class audiences and wealthy Asians should quarantine when they return home.

More than 50% of tourism in Phuket comes from China, said the hotelier, who asked not to be named.

Without that market would be difficult.

The Island Hotels Association has forecast a gradual increase in utilization to 30% -40% by the end of the year, rising from 10% -20% during July-October, which includes local bookings.

Several major airlines are supporting the plan and offering direct flights, including Emirates, El Al, Air France, Qatar Airways, British Airways and Cathay Pacific, according to the Thailand Tourism Authority (TAT).

Singapore Airlines told Reuters its Phuket flights will increase from two a week to seven from July, once they have received interest from customers.

But some barriers remain, with restrictions on inward movement in some major markets, such as China, Japan and Malaysia, as Thai health authorities have banned visitors from some high-risk countries, such as India.

Critics also complain about harsh conditions, such as mandatory swab tests, insurance coverage of a minimum of $ 100,000 for COVID-19 treatment, and the use of a tracking application.

For its part, Phuket has competed to vaccinate 70% of its residents a 60% reopening request who have received a first dose so far, a much higher rate than the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of most outbreaks sorry for the Thais so far.

Phuket has recorded single-digit cases most days since May, when it presented negative proof requirements for domestic arrivals. In contrast, Bangkok registered hundreds of new cases every day last month.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday said Thailand is reopening to visitors within 120 days and called it a calculated but necessary risk.

If the Sandbox scheme goes well, authorities plan to copy it to destinations like Krabi and Koh Samui.

This is a completely new situation. You are trying to reopen the country for tourism to help the economy, but at the same time you have to be careful, said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT deputy governor.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um, with additional reporting by Orathai Sriring and Chayut Setboonsarng; Edited by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)