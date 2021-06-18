No educational center or anganwadi to be closed, no employee to be fired; Andhra CM reviews Nadu-Nedu progress





As part of reforms in the education sector under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government is considering establishing primary schools for Pre-Primary PP-1, PP-2, Grades 1 and 2 within a one-kilometer radius. Schools from Grades 3 to 10 will be within a three-kilometer radius. This system is being developed to maintain a rational teacher-student relationship. YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Nadu Nedu’s work in Anganwadi schools and centers and said the reforms are also in line with the National Education Policy. Officials said it was not appropriate to have a teacher for four students or a single teacher for a large number of students, which is currently happening as schools are scattered. In some remote schools, a single teacher was giving all subjects a system that the education department wants to complete. The new reforms are also to ensure that students have easy access to schools in order to reduce the dropout rate. “We need to set the right teacher-student ratio in primary schools as the cumulative brain development of children occurs before the age of eight and their skills need to be improved. The purpose of bringing schools within three kilometers of students is to provide quality education, quality teaching and quality infrastructure, an official said. There are 18 subjects up to grade 5. A middle school teacher cannot handle them all. A separate teacher is needed for each subject, which will be provided during the reforms. Also, according to the new policy, sports facilities would be developed in schools that do not have a playground. The government is likely to buy land for schools that do not have playgrounds and provide uniforms and sports shoes for students participating in sports activities. Moreover, Science labs in all schools will also receive a facelift and new equipment, while all school libraries will be equipped with internet equipment. Under the new education policy, no anganwadi center or any educational center will be closed and no employees will be fired. The main objective of the reforms is to introduce English teaching in all schools. The government will launch an awareness campaign to clear up suspicions among children, teachers, parents and public representatives. Under the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme aimed at improving school infrastructure, 15,715 government schools have been equipped with basic equipment such as furniture in all classrooms, separate toilets for girls and boys with running water, a composite wall around the school, existing classes, and new ones where necessary. The second phase of the scheme will start on July 1 and in two years will cover all 44,512 schools. The government has allocated almost Rs 12,000 for the development of school infrastructure.

