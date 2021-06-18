International
Donors withdraw support as Newcastle University appoints coal mining executive chancellor Mark Vaile | Australian University
Leading donors to the University of Newcastle have withdrawn their support after coal mining executive Mark Vaile was named the new chancellor.
Vaile, a former federal national team leader and current chairman of Whitehaven Coal, was named the new university chancellor earlier this month, a decision that prompted a university council member to resign.
As a sign of further reaction, 16 philanthropists write in an open letter published on Friday that they would no longer support the university due to Vaile’s appointment.
It is of course up to the University of Newcastle council to decide who should direct them, the letter, published in the Newcastle Herald, tha.
But it is up to us to decide which universities we will support. As important donors, we are writing this letter to make it clear to the university that we, and many others with the same mindset, will not support a university that would elect someone who is determined to be its leader. build new coal mines when most of the world is set to reduce fossil fuel use.
Among the signatories are entrepreneurs Alan Schwartz and Graeme Wood, former Australian rugby captain David Pocock and philanthropist Sue McKinnon.
Donors note that Whitehaven Coal is looking to expand the Vickery coal mine north of New South Wales. The proposal was the subject of an important recent federal court ruling that found that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty of care to protect young people from the climate crisis.
The letter follows a decision by Prof. Jennifer Martin, of the School of Medicine, to leave the university council in protest, while the University of Newcastle Student Association has also called on the university to reconsider.
In response to the criticism, Vaile admitted in a publication for the Newcastle Herald that he had questions, of course, about how my field forms or does not fit with what the university and our region need.
He said he was excited to be able to help the university meet its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2025.
While people often hear about my experience in Australia well-established industries in the energy sector, including Whitehaven Coal, they may not be as familiar with other areas of my portfolio, Vaile said.
For example, I am the Chairman of Palisade Investment Partners an organization that has $ 1 billion in assets under management in wind and solar energy technologies.
I strongly believe that if we want to address the climate change challenges posed by humans, we must help our industries and communities to transition our energy sector has no place in this country where this challenge is more important than in the hunter.
He said it could not be an ideological debate of coal versus renewable sources.
His critics, writing in their open letter, emphasized the motto of universities, I look forward and said that his appointment speaks volumes.
Mr Vaile has played an important role in Australian politics and business, but that role has included questioning the science of climate change and its links to drought, and the major companies that are set to build new coal mines. , they write.
Vaile was Nationals leader and vice president from 2005 to 2007 and has been chairman of Whitehaven Coal since 2012.
ABC reported Vaile to say he believed that his role as chairman of Whitehaven and his position at the university were not mutually exclusive.
He said he would not try to change the strategic direction of the university and was committed to his promise to be carbon neutral by 2025.
Approached for comments by the Guardian Australia, the university showed Vailes op-ed published by Newcastle Herald this week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]