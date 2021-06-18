Donors withdraw support as Newcastle University appoints coal mining executive chancellor Mark Vaile | Australian University

Leading donors to the University of Newcastle have withdrawn their support after coal mining executive Mark Vaile was named the new chancellor.

Vaile, a former federal national team leader and current chairman of Whitehaven Coal, was named the new university chancellor earlier this month, a decision that prompted a university council member to resign.

As a sign of further reaction, 16 philanthropists write in an open letter published on Friday that they would no longer support the university due to Vaile’s appointment.

It is of course up to the University of Newcastle council to decide who should direct them, the letter, published in the Newcastle Herald, tha.

But it is up to us to decide which universities we will support. As important donors, we are writing this letter to make it clear to the university that we, and many others with the same mindset, will not support a university that would elect someone who is determined to be its leader. build new coal mines when most of the world is set to reduce fossil fuel use.

Among the signatories are entrepreneurs Alan Schwartz and Graeme Wood, former Australian rugby captain David Pocock and philanthropist Sue McKinnon.

Donors note that Whitehaven Coal is looking to expand the Vickery coal mine north of New South Wales. The proposal was the subject of an important recent federal court ruling that found that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty of care to protect young people from the climate crisis.

The letter follows a decision by Prof. Jennifer Martin, of the School of Medicine, to leave the university council in protest, while the University of Newcastle Student Association has also called on the university to reconsider.

In response to the criticism, Vaile admitted in a publication for the Newcastle Herald that he had questions, of course, about how my field forms or does not fit with what the university and our region need.

He said he was excited to be able to help the university meet its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

While people often hear about my experience in Australia well-established industries in the energy sector, including Whitehaven Coal, they may not be as familiar with other areas of my portfolio, Vaile said.

For example, I am the Chairman of Palisade Investment Partners an organization that has $ 1 billion in assets under management in wind and solar energy technologies.

I strongly believe that if we want to address the climate change challenges posed by humans, we must help our industries and communities to transition our energy sector has no place in this country where this challenge is more important than in the hunter.

He said it could not be an ideological debate of coal versus renewable sources.

His critics, writing in their open letter, emphasized the motto of universities, I look forward and said that his appointment speaks volumes.

Mr Vaile has played an important role in Australian politics and business, but that role has included questioning the science of climate change and its links to drought, and the major companies that are set to build new coal mines. , they write.

Vaile was Nationals leader and vice president from 2005 to 2007 and has been chairman of Whitehaven Coal since 2012.

ABC reported Vaile to say he believed that his role as chairman of Whitehaven and his position at the university were not mutually exclusive.

He said he would not try to change the strategic direction of the university and was committed to his promise to be carbon neutral by 2025.

Approached for comments by the Guardian Australia, the university showed Vailes op-ed published by Newcastle Herald this week.