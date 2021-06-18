International
A new viral video puts Twitter against Indian authorities
India’s top Twitters official was summoned by police on Friday to counter allegations that the US social media giant failed to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited “hatred and enmity” between the Hindu and Muslim communities.
An official police report, seen by Reuters, showed that a case had been recorded in Ghaziabad in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh over a video of several men, apparently Hindu, beating an elderly man believed to be a Muslim and cutting them off. beard.
The police report names Twitter, Inc., its local unit and seven others for their alleged roles in spreading a video that was considered offensive to religious beliefs and causing public wickedness in a state with a long history of bloody municipal violence.
The controversy comes just as the federal government of India is blocking the horns with Twitter over non-compliance with new IT rules, raising doubts whether the platform will continue to enjoy protection against legal liability for user-created content. The new rules went into effect in late May.
In a statement on Thursday, Ghaziabad police wrote to Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari to appear before officials within seven days of receiving the call.
“Some people used their gloves on Twitter to spread hatred and hostility in society and Twitter did not get knowledge,” said the announcement, which was reviewed by Reuters.
“Writings and works that promoted hostility and touched on harmony between different communities in the country and the state were encouraged and such anti-social messages were allowed to go viral.”
Twitter declined to comment and Maheshwari did not respond to a request for comment.
Communications and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed on Twitter this week about the incident in Ghaziabad, saying his failure to act was “confusing”.
No safe port
Prasad has said Twitter is not in line with a new set of government rules requiring them to appoint new compliance officers by May 26th.
The rules stipulate that in the event of non-compliance, the protection that companies enjoy in relation to any liability for user-generated content “shall not be enforceable” and companies “shall be liable to penalty under any law.”
“At the time Twitter was not compliant, secure port protection was not automatically available,” said Shlok Chandra, a New Delhi-based lawyer who represents the federal government on several occasions. “The position is very clear.”
Some activists and advocates of free speech, however, disagree.
“The central government has neither the power to grant nor the power to ‘withdraw’ exemption from liability. … Determining the question of whether Twitter has the right to seek exemption from liability is only within the realm of the Courts,” Delhi said in a LinkedIn post this month.
Three special rapporteurs appointed by a senior UN human rights body last week urged India to review the new IT rules, saying their expanded scope does not comply with international human rights norms. human rights and may threaten digital rights.
To comply with India’s new guidelines, companies such as Twitter needed to appoint a chief compliance officer, a node officer and a resident grievance officer. But LinkedIn job postings indicate that all three positions were currently open on Twitter.
The social media giant, however, has retained an interim compliance officer, he said this week, adding that he was making every effort to comply with the new IT rules.
