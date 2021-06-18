International
Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal discuss the guide to tackling the virus
During Friday’s meeting, LG and CM also discussed bed and oxygen management, drug availability and coronavirus vaccination, the prime minister’s office said.
A state-level task force, more health care staff and a special task force for treatment or children are part of the Delhi government action plan to deal with the third wave, the CMO tweeted.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 10 more deaths due to coronavirus and 158 new cases of the disease on Thursday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.20%, according to data shared by the health department.
These new deaths have brought the death toll in the city to 24,886. The national capital on April 3 had registered another 10 deaths due to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths while the positivity rate was 0.27%. The day before she had recorded 228 cases with a positivity rate of 0.32% and 12 deaths.
On Thursday, 158 cases and 10 deaths were reported, showing a significant drop in the number of daily casualties due to coronavirus infection.
On June 14, the city had recorded 131 cases and 16 deaths. On March 8, he had witnessed 239 cases while on February 22 there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.
The infection rate, which had reached 36% in the last week of April, has dropped to below 0.50% now.
Despite the drop in daily cases in recent days, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned on Saturday that the chances of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, as he claimed his government was preparing for a “war leg” for them. fight it.
Delhi was calming down under a brutal second wave of pandemic that is sweeping the country, taking a massive number of lives every day, with the recent problem of lack of oxygen in various hospitals adding to the problems.
As of April 19, both daily cases and the number of one-day deaths were increasing by over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 victims on April 22. On May 3, the city recorded a record 448 deaths, according to official records.
However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the degree of positivity is decreasing in recent days. The number of deaths per day has also shown a decline in the last two days.
On May 15, Kejriwal had said, “The virus is receding in Delhi slowly and steadily and I hope it will completely decrease and not grow again. However, we will not become negligent in any way.”
The Delhi government had announced on Sunday the reopening of 50% capacity restaurants and a weekly market for the communal area from 14 June.
With the close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlocking in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday warned that Delhi could face a “worse than second wave” situation of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to security norms or lower their guards.
A total of 77,542 tests, including 55,564 RT-PCR and 21,978 rapid antigens, were performed the day before, according to Thursday’s health bulletin.
The number of cumulative cases on Thursday was 14,31,868. Over 14 lakh patients have been cured of the virus.
According to the bulletin, the number of active cases dropped to 2,554 on Thursday from 2,749 the day before.
The number of people under isolation at home plunged to 733 from 781 on Wednesday while the number of blockade areas dropped to 5,799 from 6,169 the day before, the bulletin said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]