Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal discuss the guide to tackling the virus

During Friday’s meeting, LG and CM also discussed bed and oxygen management, drug availability and coronavirus vaccination, the prime minister’s office said.

A state-level task force, more health care staff and a special task force for treatment or children are part of the Delhi government action plan to deal with the third wave, the CMO tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 10 more deaths due to coronavirus and 158 new cases of the disease on Thursday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.20%, according to data shared by the health department.

These new deaths have brought the death toll in the city to 24,886. The national capital on April 3 had registered another 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths while the positivity rate was 0.27%. The day before she had recorded 228 cases with a positivity rate of 0.32% and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, 158 cases and 10 deaths were reported, showing a significant drop in the number of daily casualties due to coronavirus infection.

On June 14, the city had recorded 131 cases and 16 deaths. On March 8, he had witnessed 239 cases while on February 22 there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.

The infection rate, which had reached 36% in the last week of April, has dropped to below 0.50% now.

Despite the drop in daily cases in recent days, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned on Saturday that the chances of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, as he claimed his government was preparing for a “war leg” for them. fight it.

Delhi was calming down under a brutal second wave of pandemic that is sweeping the country, taking a massive number of lives every day, with the recent problem of lack of oxygen in various hospitals adding to the problems.

As of April 19, both daily cases and the number of one-day deaths were increasing by over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 victims on April 22. On May 3, the city recorded a record 448 deaths, according to official records.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the degree of positivity is decreasing in recent days. The number of deaths per day has also shown a decline in the last two days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, “The virus is receding in Delhi slowly and steadily and I hope it will completely decrease and not grow again. However, we will not become negligent in any way.”

The Delhi government had announced on Sunday the reopening of 50% capacity restaurants and a weekly market for the communal area from 14 June.

With the close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlocking in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday warned that Delhi could face a “worse than second wave” situation of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to security norms or lower their guards.

A total of 77,542 tests, including 55,564 RT-PCR and 21,978 rapid antigens, were performed the day before, according to Thursday’s health bulletin.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday was 14,31,868. Over 14 lakh patients have been cured of the virus.

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases dropped to 2,554 on Thursday from 2,749 the day before.

The number of people under isolation at home plunged to 733 from 781 on Wednesday while the number of blockade areas dropped to 5,799 from 6,169 the day before, the bulletin said.

