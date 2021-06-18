Africa: Third Waves rage as the developed world continues

Welcome to Other Africa, a weekly newsletter from where the continent is now – and where it will go next.

As the world’s richest countries ease coronavirus restrictions and prepare for a return to pre-pandemic life, Africa is in the clutches of a rapid escalation third wave.

Across the continent, hospital beds are filling up and oxygen supplies are dwindling. Democratic Republic of the Congo, Namibia and Uganda is reporting a record increase in cases while South Africa and Zambia are also hit hard.

Never have calls for an end to the collection of vaccines from the developed world seemed so touching. While the US and UK have fully inoculated about 45% of their people and the European Union about a quarter, only 0.8% of Africa’s 1.1 billion people have received two doses.

A patient is enrolled at a Covid-19 testing station in Johannesburg. Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Few African nations have had the financial or organizational ability to negotiate their supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies. And Covax, the vaccine-sharing initiative, has been slow in distribution and has been hampered by India’s reluctance to allow exports during its crisis.

The U.S. and the UK have teamed up with China to make announcements about vaccine donations, but those shootings will not arrive for months. By then, tens of thousands of Africans, if not more, would have died and restrictions on school meetings and closures would have pushed the continental economy even further.

“It makes us reflect deeply and ask ourselves existential questions about the meanings of multilateralism, the meanings of humanity,” said Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi in a recent interview “What will these concepts mean now in the face of Covid-19?”

News & Opinion

Missed chance | If there had ever been a time when Nigeria could take off, it was in 1999. Democracy was back, with its economy reopening after decades of mismanagement and looting under military dictatorships. Instead, misguided policies, entrenched corruption, and an over-dependence on crude oil mean a country that accounts for a quarter of the continent’s economic activity risks becoming its biggest problem.

Hero of Independence | Kenneth Kaunda, who led Zambia to independence and then served as president for nearly three decades, died at the age of 97. Shaking his white headscarf to signal the approval of crowds of supporters, Kaunda emerged as a key figure in the struggle for majority rule in South Africa. His government provided support for the Black Liberation Movement in neighboring Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique.

Kenneth Kaunda in 1978. Photography: AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Bank push | Goldman Sachs is looking for post-pandemic profits in South Africa – wearing it a course of collision with the country’s largest banks. Already a senior government bond trader, the New York company is now rushing into financing, an area dominated by local lenders like Standard Bank and FirstRand. In anticipation of South Africa recovering quickly from its deepest recession in a century, Goldman is moving into a larger office in Johannesburg and hiring new staff.

Great choices | Three years after heralding an end to authoritarian rule and outlining plans to open up Ethiopia’s economy, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is alienating allies and intimidating investors. Despite, domestic support and a fragmented opposition mean he is a player to win his first election test on June 21st. Meanwhile, Egypt made one new appeal to the United Nations Security Council in its long-running dispute over Ethiopia’s massive Nile dam.

Abiy Ahmed shakes during a 2018 rally in Addis Ababa. Photo: YONAS TADESE / AFP

Increased bauxite | Guinea, which has the largest proven bauxite reserves in the world, is ready to prepare expand production after the country’s main miner completed a $ 1 billion railroad connecting new blocks to an export terminal. Most of the new production could go to China, which last year was the largest buyer of bauxite – the raw material used to make aluminum and eventually aluminum.

Heritage Protest | Amazon’s new planned headquarters in Africa is subject to demonstrations as the natives protest its construction on a heritage site. The city of Cape Town has approved the project, saying the move will create thousands of jobs and give a boost to the Covid-19-devastated economy. But objections have been raised by members of the Khoisan people, the original settlers on earth, who say the site awaited early battles with Portuguese settlers.

Past & Prologue

Viewing data

AngloGold’s lack of a permanent CEO and suspension of mining operations in Ghana are weighing the stock. Shares of the world’s third-largest gold producer fell 35% last year, making it the worst performer in the global Bloomberg mining index with 113 companies.

Yields on Ethiopian dollar bonds due to 2024 climbed to a 13-month high this week amid rising spending concerns and the impact of US sanctions imposed on Tigray conflict.

The third wave South Africa is again at alert level 3 for the first time since February Source: Presidency



It’s coming

Ethiopia elections on June 21, African leaders among speakers at Qatar Economic Forum

June 22 South Africa the main indicator for April

June 23 South African leaders meet to discuss Islamic uprising in Mozambique, South African inflation for May, African finance officials begin African Development Bank meeting

June 24 South African PPI for May, Zambia 1Q GDP and inflation for June, trade balance for May

The last word

A De Beers unit discovered a 1,098 carat diamond in Botswana, since preliminary analysis suggests it may be the third largest gemstone ever found. The rating is expected in a few weeks and the mining company cannot yet say whether the rock will be sold by De Beers or through a state-owned dealer. The two largest diamonds ever discovered are Cullinan, now part of Britain’s Crown Jewels, and Lesedi la Rona, both found in South Africa in 1905 and 2015, respectively. Botswana accounts for more than two-thirds of De Beers production , while the country relies on diamonds for 90% of its exports. Meanwhile in South Africa, the government ordered people to stop desperate search for diamonds near the town of Ladysmith after images began circulating on social media of miners apparently celebrating after making it rich.

An uncut diamond is sorted into a De Beers unit in Botswana. Photography: Chris Ratcliffe

– With the help of Fumbuka Ng’Wanakilala