India ranks 43rd in the IMD World Competitiveness Index; Switzerland tops the list





India has maintained its position for the past three years, but this year, it has seen significant improvements in government efficiency, said the Institute for Management Development

Representative image. Reuters

New Delhi: India ranked 43rd in an annual global competition index compiled by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) that examined the impact of COVID-19 on economies around the world this year. The list of 64 countries was led by Switzerland, while Sweden has climbed to second place (from sixth last year), Denmark has lost a place to rank third, the Netherlands has retained its fourth place and Singapore has dropped to fifth place (from first in 2020). In the eighth, Taiwan reached the top-10 for the first time since the rankings began 33 years ago (rising from 11th last year). The UAE and the US remain at the same points as last year (9th and 10th respectively). The highest performing Asian economies are, in order, Singapore (fifth), Hong Kong (seventh), Taiwan (eighth) and China (16th). The IMD World Competition Rankings rank 64 economies and assess the extent to which a country promotes the prosperity of its people by measuring economic well-being through solid data and survey responses from executives. This year, the ranking highlights the economic impact of the pandemic across the globe. Among the BRICS countries, India ranks second after China (16), followed by Russia (45), Brazil (57) and South Africa (62). India has maintained its position for the past three years, but this year, it had significant improvements in government efficiency, IMD said. “India’s improvements in government efficiency are mainly due to relatively stable public finances (despite the difficulties brought about by the pandemic, in 2020 the government deficit stood at 7 per cent) and the positive feedback we recorded among Indian business executives in about government support and subsidies for private companies, “IMD said. However, she added that the short-term performance of India’s economy will depend on its ability to address the pandemic. The report finds that qualities such as investing in innovation, digitalisation, welfare benefits and leadership, resulting in social cohesion have helped countries better overcome the crisis and thus rank higher in competition. The report said high-performance economies are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy, according to experts at the World Competition Center. “The strength in these areas before the pandemic allowed these economies to address the economic implications of the crisis more effectively,” the report said. Competitive economies succeeded in transitioning to a distance work routine while also allowing distance learning. Addressing unemployment has been essential. Countries that ensured the effectiveness of key public spending, such as public finances, tax policy, and business legislation, are seen as essential policies to ease the pressure on economies hit by COVID-19 , the report says. The ranking, produced annually by the IMD World Competition Center, measures the prosperity and competitiveness of 64 nations by examining four factors – economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.

