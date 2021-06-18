Koalas could soon be listed as endangered in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory as fires devastated populations already at war and destroyed precious habitat.

A federal panel of endangered species experts has recommended that the status of marsupials be updated from tangible in each of the three jurisdictions.

Josey Sharrad from the International Animal Welfare Fund described the measure as sweet.

He confirms our fear that koalas are on the verge of extinction and need more protection if they are to survive in the future, she said.

Koalas was living on a paring knife before the fires, with a number falling sharply due to land clearing, drought, disease, car hits and dog attacks.

The fires were the last straw, hitting the hearts of the already tough koala populations and critical habitat.

The koala population in NSW has dropped by between 33% and 61% since 2001 and at least 6,400 were killed in the Black Summer fires.

Koalas could become extinct in NSW by 2050 unless urgent action is taken.

The koala population in Queenslands has declined by at least 50% since 2001 due to deforestation, drought and fires.

Koala populations in both states, along with those in the ACT, were ranked as vulnerable in 2012.

They have suffered constant pressures, including the consequences of clearing the land.

The endangered species committee has called for public submissions on whether domestic animals should be stripped of their vulnerable to endangered status in all three jurisdictions.

The panel will provide its final advice to the federal environment minister by October 30th.

Sharrad said a national koala recovery plan was delayed.

We urge governments to take immediate action to address the key threats that are pushing the species to extinction, she said.

Koalas are an iconic species loved all over the world. We just can’t afford to let them disappear in our watch.

The Humane Society International, which along with the International Animal Welfare Fund and the WWF nominated koala for an endangered list, said rapid implementation could be the last hope for population decline.

This is news that no Australian can be proud of, but we still have time to take action, said Alexia Wellbelove, the organizations’ senior campaign manager.

Earlier this year, the federal government announced a $ 18 million plan to help protect the troubled domestic animal.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said a national audit would help decide where to direct funding and support.

But critics complained that the koala registration was not enough to save the marsupial.

The audit is expected to cost $ 2 million, with the rest of the package going towards health research, medical support and habitat restoration.