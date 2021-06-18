International
The UN proposal calls for an arms embargo and democracy in Myanmar
UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The UN General Assembly is expected to adopt a resolution calling on the Myanmar junta to restore the country’s democratic transition and to all countries “to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar,” diplomats said.
The draft resolution also condemns the deadly violence by security forces and calls on the junta to unconditionally release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint “and all those who have been arrested, charged or arbitrarily arrested”.
The 193-member assembly is scheduled to consider the resolution, which has more than 50 co-sponsors, on Friday afternoon, and its sponsors hope it will be adopted by consensus to send a strong message to the global opposition army in February. hers. 1 receiving and supporting a return to Myanmar’s democratic transition, though any nation may seek a vote.
The draft resulted from negotiations by a so-called Nuclear Group including the European Union, many Western nations, and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations known as ASEAN, which includes Myanmar. A UN diplomat said there is an agreement with ASEAN to seek consensus, but what will happen to ASEAN members if there is a vote remains unclear.
The adoption of the resolution would mark one of the few times the most representative UN body has spoken out against a military coup and called for an arms embargo.
UN Ambassador to Canada Bob Rae, a member of the Nuclear Group, said on Thursday that everyone had worked hard “to reach a broad consensus” on the text, and discussions were still ongoing whether it would be adopted by consensus or to be put to a vote
Myanmar for five decades had languished under a strict military rule that led to isolation and international sanctions. As the generals relinquished control, culminating in the rise of Suu Kyi to leadership in the 2015 election, the international community responded by lifting most of the sanctions and pouring investment into the country. Her party was re-elected by a majority in the November election, but the military claims the vote was fraudulent and was taken before the new parliament convened.
Widespread opposition to junta rule began with massive nonviolent protests. After soldiers and police used deadly force to suppress peaceful demonstrations, a low-level armed uprising has emerged in both towns and villages.
Last week, the UN human rights office cited credible reports that at least 860 people have been killed by security forces since February 1, mostly during protests, and that more than 4,800 people – including activists, journalists and opponents – of the junta – are in arbitrary detention.
Speaking about the draft resolution, Rae of Canada said: “I think it is a strong statement from the General Assembly about our strong opposition to what is happening in Myanmar and our strong desire for a return to a the process of achieving democracy in the country, civil and economic rights for all, including Rohingya. ”
The draft calls on “the Myanmar armed forces to respect the will of the people as freely expressed by the results of the November 8, 2020 general elections. He also said that Parliament should be allowed to convene and the armed forces and other national bodies should be behave in an “inclusive civil government that is representative of the will of the people.”
Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they do reflect global opinion, and supporters of the draft believe it will have an impact.
Rae, a former Canadian special envoy to Myanmar, does not believe the nation can return to its past isolation as people in Myanmar “have developed a taste for openness, democracy, participation and social and political rights.” , he said. “And I do not think people will lose their taste. And I think the answer is to do everything we can to support democracy. ”
Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]