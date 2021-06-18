TAT DATANA STORY: India sees lowest daily death toll since April 18

India on Friday reported a net drop of 28,084 in active coronavirus cases to bring its number to 798,656. India’s share of globally active coronavirus cases now stands at 6.86 per cent (one in 14). The country is the second most affected by active cases. On Thursday, it added 62,480 cases to bring its total load to 29,762,793. And, with 1,587 new victims, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 383,490, or 1.29 percent of the total confirmed infections.

With another 3,259,003 doses of Covid-19 vaccine being administered on Thursday, the total number of vaccine tissues in India so far has reached 268,960,399. The number of coronavirus cases recovered across India, meanwhile, reached 28,580,647 – or 96.03 per cent of the total case load – with 88,977 new cured cases reported on Friday.

With a daily increase of 62,480 in total cases, the number of coronavirus cases in India increased from 29,700,313, on Wednesday to 29,762,793 – an increase of 0.2%. The death toll has reached 383,490, with 1,587 casualties, an all-time peak at the daily peak.

Now the second country most affected by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 487,970 cases in the last 7 days.

India now accounts for 6.86% of all globally active cases (one in every 14 active cases), and 9.86% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 268,960,399 doses of vaccine. This is 903.38 percent of the total case load, and 19.3 percent of its population.

Among the Indian states, the top 5 in terms of the number of vaccines administered are Maharashtra (31618559), Uttar Pradesh (29468714), Gujarat (25252281), Rajasthan (25038564) and West Bengal (22527823).

Among the states with more than 10 million inhabitants, the top 5 in the number of vaccines per million population are Kerala (405284), Gujarat (395355), Delhi (394579), Uttarakhand (359383) and J&K (331588).

From here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.

Counting active cases across India on Friday saw a net drop of 28,084, compared to 38,692 on Thursday. States and UT have seen the largest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (3304), West Bengal (921), Meghalaya (145), Mizoram (85) and Manipur (24).

With 88,977 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.03%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.29%.

The Indian and UT states with the worst fatality cases are currently Punjab (2.66%), Uttarakhand (2.07%) and Maharashtra (1.95%). The rate at 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 90,564 – 1,587 deaths and 88,977 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.72%.

India’s 5-day moving average of the daily total case increase rate stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 329.8 days, and for deaths at 167.1 days.

Overall, the five states with the largest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12469), Maharashtra (9830), Tamil Nadu (9118), Andhra Pradesh (6151) and Karnataka (5983).

Among the states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with the worst recovery rates currently are Karnataka (93.54%), Tamil Nadu (94.53%), Maharashtra (95.64%) and Kerala (95.65%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,929,476 coronavirus tests to take the total number of tests performed so far in the country to 387,167,696. The positivity rate of the recorded test was 3.2%.

The five countries with the highest test positive rate (TPR) – the percentage of people tested positive for Covid-19 infection (from cumulative test and case data) are Goa (18.62%), Maharashtra (15.3%) , Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.49%), Kerala (12.83%) and Sikkim (12.03%).

The five countries with the highest TPR of daily numbers for tests and added cases are Kerala (10.85%), Meghalaya (10.02%), Mizoram (10%), Goa (8.6%) and Manipur (8.41%).

Among the states and UTs with more than 10 million populations, the five that have completed the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1097967), J&K (687529), Kerala (605640), Karnataka (477346) and Uttarakhand ( 464092)

The five states most affected by the total cases are Maharashtra (5944710), Karnataka (2790338), Kerala (2773943), Tamil Nadu (2397864) and Andhra Pradesh (1832902).

Maharashtra, the state most affected overall, has reported 9830 new cases to reach its number of 5944710.

Karnataka, the second most affected state, has reported 5983 cases to reach its number at 2790338.

Kerala, the third state most affected by the total number, has added 12469 cases to reach its number at 2773943.

Tamil Nadu has added 9118 cases to reach its number at 2397864.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its number increase to 6151 to 1832902.

Uttar Pradesh has added 275 cases to reach its number at 1703733.

Delhi has added 158 cases to estimate its number at 1431868.