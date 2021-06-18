Switzerland among the worst in the world for childcare support







Switzerland’s day care costs are among the most expensive in the world. The foundation stone

Switzerland has one of the most expensive childcare systems in the developed world and also gets poor grades on parental leave, according to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). This content was published on June 18, 2021 – 13:26

swissinfo.ch/mga The Alpine state ranks 38thth of 41 countries compared to Where are the rich places in child care?External connection report released Friday. Swiss voters decided last year to introduce ten days of paternity leave (UNICEF advocates six months), while mothers are entitled to 14 days of paid leave since 2005. But that still leaves Switzerland just a step away from the foot of the table. UNICEF for this standard. Only the United States, which does not offer any nationwide legal rights to maternity leave or paternity, perform worse. The cost of crime and other forms of childcare in Switzerland is also considered too expensive. In Ireland, New Zealand and Switzerland, a middle-income couple will have to spend between one-third and one-half of a salary to pay for two children in childcare, the report said. The Swiss government and cantons say they are looking to provide more day care locations at a more reasonable cost. Access to childcare facilities around the world has been restricted by mandatory coronavirus closures, the UNICEF report notes. In 2019, the Federal Statistical Office said that raising two children in Switzerland (through all stages of childhood) costs at least half a million francs. During the same vote last November that introduced Swiss paternity leave, voters also rejected a proposal to introduce more tax breaks for families. Preschool education Switzerland achieves higher grades in the UNICEF study on giving children access to quality education at preschool level. Here, Switzerland ranks in a respected 18th POSITION To give children the best start in life, we must help parents build an educational and loving environment that is so critical to their children’s learning, emotional well-being and social development, said Henrietta Fore, Executive Director and UNICEF. Government investment in family-friendly policies, including childcare, ensures that parents have the time, resources, and services needed to support their children at every stage of their development.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos