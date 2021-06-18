International
Gold shot dead in Japan after riot at military base, airport injures four
A wild brown bear wreaked havoc for hours in northern Japan on Friday, injuring four people as it blew through a military base and disrupted flights at a small airport before being killed.
A local resident first reported seeing a bear on the street in the northern city of Sapporo before dawn on Friday, according to police. Numerous images were reported after that, police said, with some injured while the bear remained free until morning.
“If you find a bear, be careful to evacuate immediately,” Hokkaido Police warned.
The raging hunt caught the attention of the Japanese public and made the news bulletin as gold tossed through the city, which is expected to host several Olympic Events later this summer.
Images of the animal went viral on social media as people tuned in to live broadcasts, watching the bear pass through houses on a narrow residential street, climbing a barbed wire fence and disrupting traffic as police rushed to catch him.
Chief of Cabinet of the Secretary of State of Japan Katsunobu Kato urged residents to stay home and be vigilant during a press conference Friday.
He told reporters that the bear had entered one of the military barracks of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the city and confirmed that at least four people had been injured after the bear’s rage.
“We give our condolences to the affected people in Sapporo City,” he said.
Video footage showed the bear knocking down a soldier in uniform at the barracks gate before passing through the camp and interfering with the runway at a nearby airport. Japan Public Broadcaster NHK reported that flights were interrupted for a short time, while some local schools are said to have also closed.
The soldier suffered cuts to his chest and stomach, but his injury was not life-threatening, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defense. The other three people injured in the rage were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 40s, but their condition was unknown, prefecture police said. Hokkaido.
The bear then ran into a forest where it was eventually shot by a local hunting association working in collaboration with police ending the bear pursuit for eight hours.
“The brown bear that had infected the eastern neighborhood was cut off,” he said The Sapporo City Public Relations Department wrote on Twitter. “Because there was concern that the damage would spread to the surrounding area in the future due to circumstances such as causing harm to people.”
Police also said on Twitter that the bear had been “exterminated”, and images of officials wrapping the animal in a blue sheet were circulated online.
Her death sparked an online debate about animal rights and whether the bear should have calmed down instead.
This is not the first time bears pose a threat in northern Japan.
Last year, residents of Takikawa town also on the northern island of Hokkaido took desperate action, deploying robotic wolves in a bid to scare bears they said had become an increasingly dangerous concern in the village.
The Yezo brown bear is an iconic part of Hokkaido wildlife, according to a local government tourist site, and is revered in the indigenous Ainu culture where animals are worshiped as gods and relied on for fur and meat.
Native is native to Japan along with the Asian black bear.
Japanese Bear and Forest Society said a food shortage, such as acorn and salmon, along with aging and depopulation of villages in the countryside were making the bear venture closer to villages and towns.
The animal rights body warned that bears could face extinction if caught and killed routinely, instead urging society to find a way to “coexist” better.
Adela Suliman reported from London, and Christina Ching Yin Chan reported from Hong Kong
Matthew Mulligan, Caroline Radnofsky AND Associated Press contributed.
