Kremlin blames ‘nihilism’ after Moscow sees record COVID-19 infections





A specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant while cleaning Rizhsky Railway Station, one of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Moscow, Russia June 17, 2021. Moscow Division of Russian Emergencies Ministry / Manual through REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Friday blamed a rise in COVID-19 cases on reluctance to get vaccinated over “nihilism” following a record 9,000 new infections in the capital sparking fears of a third wave. . Russia, the largest country in the world, reported 17,262 new coronavirus infections nationwide. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended restrictions he had previously imposed, which include banning public events with more than 1,000 people, closing time at 23:00 for cafes and restaurants and closing fan zones set up for the European Championship. of football. Read more Sobyanin said earlier this week that Moscow, home to 13 million people, was facing a new, more aggressive and infectious variant of the coronavirus and that the situation in the city was rapidly deteriorating. It was not clear if he was referring to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and has caused a resurgence of cases in Britain. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was closely monitoring the situation. Asked to explain the increase in cases in Peskov blamed the “cunning nature” of the virus, a reference to its mutations, as well as “total nihilism and low level of vaccination”. Read more At a conference, he dismissed the idea, put forward by some critics, that Russians were reluctant to get vaccinated because they did not trust the authorities. As of June 2, the most recent number available, only 18 million Russians had received at least one dose of vaccine so far: in one-eighth of the population, this is far less than most Western countries. Moscow authorities this week ordered all workers with public face roles to be vaccinated. Read more Sobyanin said Friday that he expected the city government to begin inoculating migrant workers with Sputnik Light – a single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine – early next month. But he also said it was “vital” to start administering further booster doses – in fact, a third dose. He said he himself had just received a filling after being fully vaccinated two doses a year ago. He said the third dose offered was a repeat of the first two-phase Sputnik V vaccine. Several Russian officials and members of the business elite, as well as some members of the public, have already secured the third and fourth doses of Sputnik V, Reuters reported in April. Read more The question of how long a vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 will be vital when countries assess when or if revaccination will be needed, and Russia’s findings will be looked at elsewhere. Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Written by Olzhas Auyezov; Edited by Maria Kisisova Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos