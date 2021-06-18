Howard Beckett withdraws from race to become Secretary General of the Union | unite





Left-back Howard Beckett has pulled out of the race to succeed Len McCluskey as Unite union general secretary at the last minute to throw his weight behind leader Steve Turner. Beckett announced the decision Friday as ballots were ready to be printed. He followed failed talks earlier in the week to select a left-wing unity candidate to take on Gerard Coyne. In a joint statement, Beckett and Turner said they would work together to produce a mixed manifesto, getting the best ideas from both candidates. Howard Beckett has decided he will support Steve Turner as the next Secretary General, the statement said. Both recognize the vision and strengths of their respective campaigns and Steve Turner recognizes the main commitments of the manifesto and the energy generated by the Howards campaign. A third candidate from the left, Sharon Graham, is not expected to withdraw her name. Peace talks between the three broke down without agreement earlier in the week and Beckett had suggested drawing a name by chance to decide who should stay. Turner won more nominations to secure his place on the ballot, with 525, but Graham surprised many by coming in second with 349 and Beckett came out third with 328. McCluskeys supporters fear that a Coyne victory would mean the Union abandoning its firm support for left-wing causes and reducing left-wing influence in Labor policy. The union under McCluskey was complicated by the leadership of Jeremy Corbyns of the Labor party. He was a vocal supporter, his close friend Karie Murphy served as Corbyns chief of staff, and Unites chief of staff Andrew Murray was appointed as part-time adviser to the Labor leader. McCluskey has been a strong critic of Keir Starmer and his leadership style. Beckett, the former union legal adviser who was recently suspended by Labor for saying Priti Patel should have been deported instead of refugees, has been a close aide to McCluskey. He advocates an increase in the union strike fund from 40 to 50 million. Turner, who has also been close to McCluskey, was seen as the favorite to win after securing the support of the United Left faction. He has argued for more pragmatism from union leaders. The 2017 battle for Unite leadership was extremely divisive and caused Coyne to be suspended from his position in the union.

