International
Live weather warning in the UK live: Heavy rain and storm warnings across England
Weather in the UK: The latest Met Office forecast
Millions across the south east of England are preparing for even more rain, with storm warnings still in effect today.
The warning area covers a wide sweep of south-east and east England, covering Hull, Norwich, London, Southampton and Birmingham. Strong winds are also expected as the storm takes place on Friday morning, while areas southeast including Kent can expect heavy rainfall.
As the day progresses, rain will move in a northwesterly direction, with the eastern Midlands, central and southern England expected to sink by noon.
The Met Office warned people to expect poor visibility and wet roads, as well as torrential rain and lightning.
The Environment Agency issues seven further flood alerts
The Environment Agency has issued seven more flood alarms, bringing the total to 26.
Five are in the Midlands, with the remainder in the south and east of England.
Here are the latest alerts to be added to the list:
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 12:49 PM
Do not drive through flooded waters, warns the Environment Agency
The Environment Agency has urged drivers not to plow through flooded water, warning that only 1ft (30cm) of running water is enough to swim a vehicle.
The Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has also warned drivers of plenty of water walking on the road, while the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVLA) has issued advice to drive the vehicle safely through summer showers.
DVLA tips include allowing at least double the usual separation distance between your vehicle and the one in front, keeping the speed down, and using dipped headlights so other drivers can see you.
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 12:38 PM
Advice from the Environment Agency on flood alerts
The Environment Agency has shared the following tips for people living in areas where flood alerts have been issued.
The emphasis is on preparation: people living in these areas should pack a bag of medicines and insurance documents in case they need to leave the area. They should also continue to check for flood warnings in case the situation worsens.
Currently there is 19 flood alarms in the country across the southeast of England.
If a flood warning is issued, precautions must be taken: gas, water and electricity must be turned off, and people must move themselves, family, pets and car to a safe place. Items should also be taken to the safe or upstairs. There are currently no flood warnings.
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 12:19 PM
The latest Met Office forecast
The latest Met Office forecast
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 12:10 PM
The Environment Agency issues 19 flood alerts
The Environment Agency has issued 19 flood alerts across South East England.
Flood warnings rather than flood warnings mean that flooding is possible and that people living in or traveling through these areas need to be prepared.
- Beverley Brook Area in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth
- Branches of Lower Lee
- Closed current in Folkestone
- Plenty, Swalecliffe and West Brooks
- Ravensbourne area in London areas in Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon
- Blackwater River and The Cove Brook
- River Bourne from Hadlow to East Peckham
- Hogsmill River area from Ewell to Kingston above the Thames
- Ingrebourne River in Harold Park and Hornchurch
- River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett to Newbury
- Pinn River and Woodridings
- Rythe River from Oxshott to Thames Ditton
- Radius Radius and Rom
- The Wandle River area in the London areas of Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton
- Ship and Cray
- Silk Stream and the Deans, Edgware, Dollis, Mutton and Wealdstone Brooks
- River Roach, Prittle Brook and Eastwood Brook
- Upper Stour River
- Yeading Brooks in the London areas of Harrow and Hillingdon
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 11:59 AM
The driest weather on Saturday to be followed by more rain on Sunday
Looking towards the weekend, Saturday is expected to have a mostly dry start, with sunny forecasts across southern England as the north and west of the country will see more cloudy skies. It will continue to be mostly dry during the day with the best sunshine throughout central and southern England. Cloud cover will be built bringing the threat of a light rain
Rainy weather will return on Sunday, with rains following north, which can be heavy at times. Rain will be cleared from the south to reveal a mix of sunny forecasts and rainfall.
Mixed weather is expected Monday, with a combination of bright forecasts and scattered rainfall. The rain will be locally heavy and with thunder.
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 11:52 AM
Rain will continue across southeastern England on Friday evening
Daytime rain will continue across southeast England during the evening, but elsewhere it will be mostly dry with some bright or late sunny forecasts.
The rain is expected to clear overnight, which will be mostly dry, however there will be variable amounts of cloud cover and a threat of developing rainfall.
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 11:38 AM
New Zealand – India cricket match delayed due to Southampton weather
The start of the first day of the final Test Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, has been delayed due to wet weather.
The super sponges that spin the sponges to remove water from sports fields had to be used on the cricket field.
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 11:28 AM
Storm warnings in central, southern and eastern England
Storm warnings are in place in central, southern and eastern England, according to the Met Office, as rain moves from France in a northwesterly direction.
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 11:18 AM
Hello, and welcome to The IndependentWeather coverage, following the Met Office issuing hurricane warnings across southeast England.
Clea SkopelitiJune 18, 2021 11:04 AM
