The Notting Hill Carnival was canceled for the second year in a row due to Covid; ITV News





Carnival in Notting Hill has been canceled for a second year in a row due to Covid restrictions. The largest street party in Europe, which celebrates its 55th anniversary this year, will once again be a digital event as the easing of Covid restrictions was once again postponed. Organizers said it was an “extremely difficult decision to take” but that there was much uncertainty about the feasibility of the event this year as Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week delayed the June 21 lifting of the remaining social distance rules until July 19. Notting Hill Carnival chief executive Matthew Phillip had warned social distancing would be devastating for the Notting Hill Carnival, which is normally attended by around two million people. A Carnival performer at Notting Hill last year as events aired online. Credit: Stefan Rousseau / PA In a statement, the board of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd said it had decided that the event of these years in London would not be on the road due to the ongoing uncertainty and danger posed by Covid-19. This has been a very difficult decision to make, the statement added. Everyone involved in this event desperately wants a return to the carnival road, but safety must come first and with the last careful announcement on the Government roadmap, this is the only way to ensure this. A woman in a costume going to attend the online carnival Notting Hill, north London, after the 2020 carnival was canceled Credit: Stefan Rousseau / PA In making this decision, we have considered our responsibilities to deliver a safe, spectacular, successful and sustainable carnival. The bottom line is that with so much uncertainty, over time as carnivalgoers prepare, and the risk of final cancellation a real possibility, we need to refocus our efforts on 2021. Matthew Phillip, photographed with Don and Sundivas, said social distance measures would be devastating for the event Mr Phillip, who is the chief executive of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, told MPs in the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee in February: It would be very difficult to keep Carnival in its traditional format on socially distance streets in place. It would be devastating for a second year in a row. The carnival dates back to 1959 when it was first held indoors as a celebration for Britain’s Afro-Caribbean community. Street parades began in 1966 and the event usually takes place during the August Holiday weekend. Second only in size to the Brazils Rio Carnival, the lively west London event aims to promote unity and bring people of all ages together. Notting Hill Carnival is off the streets due to Covid-19 in its 55th year Credit: Hollie Adams / PA It brings static sound systems, live performances and scenes mostly with reggae and punk bands on the street. Notting Hill has played host to Jay-Z, Lil Kim and Busta Rhymes. Last year, the first digital version of the event was hosted by radio presenters DJ Ace and Remel London and aired on four channels over the August holiday weekend.

