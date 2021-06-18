World Refugee Day: Joint Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative – The World





No country, no region in the world has been spared the impact of COVID-19. The virus is exacerbating existing inequalities and has a disproportionate effect on refugees, internally displaced persons, vulnerable migrants and stateless persons. We all need to redouble our efforts. While vaccination campaigns are taking place in the EU, the EU is working to ensure universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, in particular through the COVAX Facility. 86% of the world’s refugees * are hosted in developing countries, which also face serious challenges due to the pandemic. Despite these challenges, the pandemic has also brought us together. We have seen countless examples of refugees and their host communities joining efforts and growing in the most difficult moments, again showing the great potential of refugees to thrive in their new homes when given sufficient support. Responsibility It is our responsibility to support refugees as well as host countries in this difficult context. We help meet people’s basic needs and promote social inclusion through access to education, health, employment and livelihoods. The EU has been at the forefront of the international response to major refugee crises, such as those affecting Syrians, Venezuelans and their host communities. On the occasion of this World Refugee Day, we are announcing a new initiative, “Facility Grant in Dignity Grant”, which requires new forms of cooperation between humanitarian, development and peace actors to address the most challenging situations of forced displacement in world. The first € 12 million of the € 24 million seed fund will focus on regions in Asia, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. The EU and its member states are committed to the full implementation of the Geneva Convention. EU law guarantees the fundamental right to asylum and those who are forced to leave their homes will continue to be welcomed in Europe. We support their inclusion in our societies through European funding, including improving access to health care for refugees and training of healthcare professionals to reduce barriers. This approach is reflected in the New Migration and Asylum Pact, which recognizes the support needed to integrate refugees into their host societies in Europe and the benefits that refugee populations bring to our communities. The recently revised EU Blue Card will give more opportunities to refugees seeking to work and be mobile within the EU. Legal remedies are essential to ensure that those seeking security can do so without harm. Our new talent partnerships will better match the skills of workers from outside Europe with the needs of the labor market within the EU. The EU is now also seeking further promises from Member States to increase the number of refugees displaced in Europe this autumn as travel restrictions related to the pandemic severely disrupted resettlement efforts in 2020. Both inside and outside the EU, we will continue to pay special attention to children in fragile and vulnerable environments. Overcoming barriers to access to education and social activities, including sports, are essential to prevent the pandemic from causing permanent harm to the next generation. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven how interdependent our world is. Our humanity is as strong as our support for the most vulnerable people. This World Refugee Day, our message is clear: The EU is committed to ending the pandemic everywhere and leaving no one behind. * Updated on 18/06/2021 at 12:27

