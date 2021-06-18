Shamima Begums lawyers claim she is a victim of trafficking





T here there is overwhelming evidence that Shamima Begum was a victim of trafficking when she left the UK, her legal team has argued. After she was discovered in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, then Home Secretary Sajid Javid removed Begum from her British citizenship for reasons of national security. She is challenging the revocation of her British citizenship and has asked a specialized court to consider whether she was a victim of trafficking when she traveled to Syria. READ MORE Her lawyers told the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) on Friday that the Interior Ministry had a legal duty to investigate whether Begum was a victim of trafficking when his citizenship was revoked. Samantha Knights QC said the counter-terrorism unit had suspicions of coercion and control at the time Begum left the UK, which she argued creates the need to investigate the trafficking case. Shamima Begum, 15 at Gatwick Airport (CCTV / Metropolitan Police / PA) / PA Media In written submissions, Ms. Begums’ legal team said the Interior Ministry failed to consider whether she was a trafficked child and staying in Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage. Begum also wants to challenge the revocation of her British citizenship on the grounds that it made her de facto stateless and that the decision was procedurally unfair. Begum is currently being held at the al-Roj camp in northern Syria, which is run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Ms. Knights said the conditions are dire and Begum is in a completely unsafe environment in an SDF-run camp. Physical violence is common and psychological trauma is endemic, she said. Begum is said to be living in a serious and current danger situation and urged SIAC to consider the new grounds of appeal proposed in November. David Blundell QC, representing the Home Office, said: Ms Begum should not be allowed to change her reasons again. He argued in the written submissions: Six significant that the allegation is not that Ms. Begum was trafficked, but rather that she could have been trafficked. Ms. Begum herself has never stated that she was trafficked, despite giving numerous media interviews and giving instructions to her lawyers on a number of issues. The lack of a claim that she was actually trafficked means that this basis continues on an uncertain factual basis. Entirely is entirely speculative. The Interior Ministry also argues that the Begums case should be kept pending until a separate case is completed before SIAC, which is expected to be heard next March. At Friday’s hearing, SIAC also reviewed the cases of three women who were all stripped of their British citizenship for national security reasons. The three women, known only as C8, C10 and D4, are currently being held in appalling conditions in al-Roj camp where at least two British nationals have died, the court heard. Their lawyer Julianne Kerr Morrison said C8 has two very young children with him in the camp, while C10 has four young children with him, two of whom have ongoing health problems. Ms Morrison added that D4 is seriously well and has also suffered from coronavirus. The hearing before Mr Justice Jay is expected to end later today.

