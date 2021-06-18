Defeated candidate Tory Peter Fleet delivered a bitter blow to his rival Lib Dem after suffering a historic drunkenness in recent nights Chesham and Amersham by-elections.

Meanwhile, happy leader Lib Dem Ed Davey was preparing to celebrate the occasion by knocking down a blue wall with an orange hammer.

Speaking after the embarrassing result for Boris Johnson’s party, where they had a 16,000 majority just two years ago, Mr Fleet said it was not the result I expected, nor was my team.

Barely hiding his rage at losing one of Tory’s safest seats, securing only 35% of the vote in a constituency where the Conservatives have never voted less than 50%, Mr Fleet acknowledged the result was disappointing.

He told reporters: “It’s an absolutely extraordinary result that you have to take into account the fact that the Liberal Democrat party did not just throw the kitchen sink in this constituency, I think it was the microwave, the tables, the oven, the dishwasher, the dog, the cat and everything else that was stretched as well.

“And we have to consider that when we reflect on the extraordinary nature of the result.”







(Image: PA)



He added: “It is very clear that on this occasion the voters here in Chesham and Amersham have chosen another candidate to represent them, to serve as a Member of their Parliament.

“I hope we can begin to rebuild that trust and understanding between all those people in Chesham and Amersham and as far as the Conservative Party is concerned that the work actually starts in the morning.”

Hours later, Mr. Davey poured salt into Mr. Johnsons’ fresh wound, with perhaps the sharpest wall-based stunt since Ed Milibands stone slab.

Hailing the strength of his orange force against the blue wall, he destroyed a hastily arranged collection of bricks with a small hammer.

Liberal Democrat Sarah Green is the country’s youngest MP after winning the Buckinghamshire seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since its inception in 1974.

The Tories tried to limit the damage, insisting it was difficult for the ruling parties to win by-elections, but defeated candidate Peter Fleet acknowledged the Conservatives needed to rebuild “trust and understanding” with voters.

Police Secretary Kit Malthouse called the loss “very disappointing” and said there should be a “fairly significant post-match analysis” on what went wrong for the Tories.

The by-elections were triggered by the death of former Cabinet Minister Dame Cheryl Gillan, who took a seat with a majority of 16,233 in the 2019 general election – about 55% of the vote.







(Image: PA)



In an astonishing result, Ms. Green received 56.7% of the vote to secure a majority of 8,028 over second-place Tories.

Sir Ed told the BBC on Friday morning: “I think this will bring a shocking wave to British politics.

“The Liberal Democrats have had good victories in the past, but this is our best ever election victory and if it were to be repeated across the South, literally dozens of Conservative countries would fall to the Liberal Democrats.

“People talked about the Red Wall in the North, but forgot about the Blue Wall in the South, and it will collapse if this result is imitated all over this country.”

The Green Party came in third with 1,480 votes, with Labor in fourth place with just 622 votes, losing the party deposit in the process.

Poll expert Sir John Curtice told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that he made it “the worst Labor performance in any by-election” after receiving just 1.6% of the vote.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Green said: “Tonight the voice of Chesham and Amersham is infallible. Together we have said: ‘Enough is enough, we will be heard and this Government will hear.’

“This campaign has shown that no matter where you live, or how seemingly safe an constituency may seem, if you want a Liberal Democratic member of Parliament, you can have a Liberal Democratic Member of Parliament.”

The rate of loss would have sounded the alarm at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), but Mr Malthouse denied that the “Blue Wall” was now in danger.

The Conservative MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “We believe there is no red and blue, we believe there is a nation and we would like to win every seat we can.

“I think the package that the Prime Minister is offering the country as we emerge from the pandemic will be attractive to people in Liverpool and Warrington and Darlington, as well as in Andover in my constituency.”

Key issues in the campaign included the HS2 railway line, which traverses the constituency, and proposed planning reforms that have sparked fears of construction in the village around the Chilterns headquarters.

Mr Fleet said: “It is clear that this was a very disappointing result, not the result I expected, nor my team.”

Tory chairman Amanda Milling said “work is now underway to show how the Conservatives are the ones who can meet people’s priorities and regain their support.”

A conservative source said: “By-elections are always difficult for the ruling party, especially 11 years in government, but there is no way away from the fact that this is a very disappointing result.”

Victory captured the bookmakers’ bets – the Tories were the strong favorites and the Lib Dems closed out 4/1 with Ladbrokes.

“It is fair to say that this was a nightmare for those seeking,” the firm said on Twitter.