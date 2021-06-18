BTSMeal now served in the Philippines – Manila Newsletter





Sisters Lady Ann Ebatan and Lory Ann Tubice with their BTS meal at McDonald’s Eton City Head office in Sta. Rosa, Laguna (L. Ebatan)

The highly anticipated BTS meal was launched at McDonalds stores in the Philippines on Friday and thousands of customers, especially BTS ARMYs, have already enjoyed it. BTS Meal, a collaboration between McDonalds and K-pop superstars and BTS Grammy nominees, consists of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Medium Famous Fries, Medium Coca-Cola and Sweet Chili and Cajun sauces inspired by recipes recognized by McDonalds South Korea. McDonalds Philippines graced its stores with purple embellishments, a color closely associated with BTS and BTS ARMYs. On Twitter, the hashtag #BTSMeal was in trend while customers and BTS ARMY posted their purchases. Sisters Mrs. Ann Ebatan and Lory Ann Tubice from Calamba, Laguna, went to the McDonald’s Eton Town Square branch in Sta. Rosa, Laguna to buy the BTS Meal. The dives are good, Ebatan said. On the McDonalds Philippines Facebook page, customers and fans appreciated the meal and the crew. I really liked the BTS meal here at PH! Very handy Mcdo PH crew translators, one commented. Another said, Thank you for that. When I enter a McDonald’s branch I can feel it is our holiday. Purple balloons and purple around is like my dream home. Eating and vibrating BTS music are our sacred places. Appreciating the efforts of everyone behind this collaboration. Borahae. We, PH ARMYs are so grateful to all the crews, staff, distribution managers and managers at various McDonald’s branches across the country to put a lot of effort into their interior designs as well as their tireless work for it. serve BTS meals to armies, and consider the regularity of the packing service according to their instructions given to them by senior executives! Greetings to you all! We will not forget this, wrote a BTS fan. McDonalds Philippines will offer promos and deals for those ordering the BTS Meal. Weekly deals will be offered to those who will purchase BTS Meal through the cash desk and through transactions with the McDonalds app from June 21st to July 9th! Under Lucky Street Promotion, from June 21 to 27, McDonalds has a special offer for customers ordering the BTS Meal by car. Bending your real BTS stuff will bring you a free upgrade from medium to large chips and coke. From June 25 to 27, ordering the BTS Meal through the McDelivery app will only have a P7 shipping fee. On June 19, McDonald and BTS will release Behind The Sauce, a behind-the-scenes video of BTS filming the BTS Meal commercial. “Since the initial announcement of the partnership with BTS, we have received really positive feedback from other countries, so we were excited that Filipino customers would finally be able to enjoy the BTS Meal! This is truly an exciting campaign because customers from all over the world can connect with such an iconic group through the McDonalds food they want, said Oliver Rabatan, McDonalds Philippines Philippines vice president for marketing and channels.



