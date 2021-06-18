The girl, 13, was placed in solitary confinement at school for holding eyeliner with wings in lessons

A school placed a 13-year-old schoolgirl in isolation over her makeup, with her mother accusing the institution of “discrimination”.

Lexi Pickerill loves to keep eye shadow and winged eyeliner for her lessons and her mom says she has an “alternative” sense of style.

However, the teenager split from her classmates at Orme Academy in Wolstanton, Staffordshire, for breaking the uniform policy on June 6, Stoke on Trent Live reports.

Yesterday, Lexi decided to leave school after being told to go to solitary confinement for a second day and her mother, who supported her decision, said the student was also threatened with expulsion.

Lexi’s mother, who insisted on anonymity, said her daughter is “the most alternative in her style”.

She said: “She holds no foundation, she just likes to put on eye shadow and winged eyeliner. But she continues to be drawn to school for this because there is a rule of just minimal and natural makeup.







(Image: Given)



“But there is a trend at the moment with girls wearing really thick heavy makeup, drawn on the eyebrows and with contour and not being asked to remove theirs. I see them walking like this in school every day.

“So Lexi refused to remove the eye line and unfortunately she was put in reflection, which is another word for isolation, all day. I gave her consent that if they try to put her back in isolation to get out of school.” .

Mom said yesterday a teacher told Lex to remove makeup as soon as she went to the school gates.

And when the student asked why she was being treated differently from the others, the teacher told the other girls that they did not have heavy makeup.

Lexi’s mother, 36, said: “It’s okay for other girls to break the rules because a lot of them are doing it and they look the same. But because Lexi does her makeup differently and it stands out that she is standing out . “







(Image: Delivered)



When she refused to remove her eyelid, the teenager left school and returned home.

The parent said Lexi missed school because of the coronavirus blockage and her education is now being interrupted “for something as petty as eyeliner”.

The student’s mother thinks the school should allow their students to express themselves, but says it is instead run as an “army camp”.

She said: “The composition rule is not being followed across the board.

“If they put everyone in isolation for not following the makeup rule it would be the majority of girls in school, but Lexi is just being punished.

“They are forbidding children from expressing their identity. The school talks about mental health and teaches people to be themselves but then they are removing things that are part of who they are.

“There is no risk to health and safety when wearing eyeliner, but they are affecting my daughter’s mental health by dictating what she can and cannot wear.

“I think students should be allowed to express themselves as long as it is not affecting their learning or their health and safety. I do not see why there is a problem.

“We are in the 21st century, but the school is going backwards instead of moving forward.

“Lexi is a very caring child, with excellent manners, she tries her best in school and should be seen as a good example. But because she is different they do not want her, they want her to look exactly just like everyone else.

“School is absolutely terrible and they need to understand the impact they can have on students’ mental health.

“I have brought him to school on many occasions, but I am only told that I signed a contract when I registered him for school.”

Lexi says the school’s “unfair” rules of composition have left her “upset”.

She added: “I feel like the teachers are isolating me. It makes me unhappy.”

Mark Boughey, director at Orme Academy, said: “We have high and clear expectations here at Orme Academy that we consistently apply to all students.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on individual students.”